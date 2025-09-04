"Make massive adjustments": CFB insider shares unfiltered assessment of Bill Belichick ahead of Week 2 game

UNC football had a sellout crowd on Monday night at Chapel Hill when they played TCU in the opening weekend of the 2025 college football season. The massive crowd was the result of legendary coach Bill Belichick's arrival in the city and his decision to lead the program. In fact, NBA legend Michael Jordan was also present in the building to support UNC. However, all this fanfare went down in vain as the Tar Heels got crushed by TCU with a 48-14 win over Belichick's team.

There were many loopholes in UNC's team setup. The first drive led by injured QB Gio Lopez appeared to be the only promising play that the Tar Heels executed well. Reacting to the entire scenario, insider Joel Klatt shared his thoughts on Belichick's strategy.

He claimed that the veteran coach will have to learn from several aspects. The intensity of the game at the pros and the college is far different.

“There were a lot of fixable mistakes out there. Do you really think you're going to give up two defensive touchdowns? probably not. Can you fix gap responsibility on defense? Yeah, absolutely. And I would trust Bill Bellichick would know how to do that. So, the defensive structure will get better,” Klatt said on his show on Tuesday.

He also suggested that Belichick would carry out a major overhaul in the young roster and there would be some rejigs happening in the coaching roster as well.

“TCU is quietly one of the better teams in the Big 12. And they proved that on Monday night, and they had something to prove,

“He's going to have to make massive adjustments with that team for North Carolina and they're going to get massively better in situational football. I'm guessing that we're going to see some personnel adjustments because now he's going to have film,” he added.

Bill Belichick vowed to bounce back in coming games

After the 48-14 loss, the veteran coach had a brief interaction with the reporters on Monday night. He was asked about his true feelings on how his team played, especially when he looked angry as the cameras panned at him. The 72-year-old mentioned that his team was much better than what fans saw in the stadium.

“We're better than what we were tonight, but we have to go out there and show that and prove it. Nobody's going to do it for us. We're going to have to do it ourselves,” Belichick said.

In the upcoming weekend, UNC will play Charlotte on the road. The Clemson Tigers faceoff in Week 5 would be the real challenge for Belichick. Making the playoffs appears to be a far-fetched dream at this point. Belichick should look to record at least 9+ wins this season and set a new benchmark for new players.

