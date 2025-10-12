  • home icon
  "Makes me want to puke": Dave Portnoy rips into Michigan for holding back Bryce Underwood with abysmal play calling, questions Wolverines' CFP chances

"Makes me want to puke": Dave Portnoy rips into Michigan for holding back Bryce Underwood with abysmal play calling, questions Wolverines' CFP chances

By Maliha
Modified Oct 12, 2025 04:24 GMT
Bryce Underwood and Dave Portnoy (Credit-Getty)
Bryce Underwood and Dave Portnoy (Credit-Getty)

Barstool Sports founder and Michigan superfan Dave Portnoy shared his frustration following the No. 15 Wolverines’ loss 31-13 to USC. The loss dropped Sherrone Moore's program to 4-2 in the 2025 season.

"I'm worried about Michigan, and the thing is, I don't know what's going on here,” Portnoy said in a video post on X.

“Can't stop the run. Play calling on offense, to me, is disgusting. Makes me want to puke. Makes me want to vomit. Run, run, run, run, pass. That's like day one sh*t.”
Portnoy was also critical of UM's handling of freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, as Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey have taken a more conservative approach in handling the five-star phenom.

“Underwood can throw a football,” Portnoy said. We have enough on offense to let him throw. Let him f**king throw the football. Maybe be less predictable. Something's gonna get fixed fast. I'd start it with maybe you let the kid play. Maybe you let the kid throw."
Portnoy, who played a key role in helping Michigan land Underwood with a $12 million deal backed by billionaire Larry Ellison. Portnoy had also called the quarterback “the single best freshman player ever in college football” after his first start.

As for Michigan's playoff chance after Saturday's loss, Michigan entered the week 7 game with a 34% chance to reach the CFP, according to ESPN Insights. The outlet said a loss would drop them to 22%. Portnoy had a brutal answer to the discussion:

"Do I think we're a playoff team right now? No. Truth serum. No."

Underwood passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

USC overtakes Michigan in all-time series with Week 7 win

With Saturday's win over Michigan, USC now holds a 6-5 edge in the all-time series between the two programs. The schools have traded home wins in their first two seasons as Big Ten rivals.

In the Week 7 game, Michigan struggled to match USC’s physicality, with injuries and inexperience adding to their woes. The Wolverines’ ongoing tackling issues were evident once again, and their offense failed to show potential, being outgained 489-316 overall.

Sherrone Moore's program will look to regroup when they host Washington next week.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

