"Makes me want to puke": Dave Portnoy rips into Michigan for holding back Bryce Underwood with abysmal play calling, questions Wolverines' CFP chances

Barstool Sports founder and Michigan superfan Dave Portnoy shared his frustration following the No. 15 Wolverines’ loss 31-13 to USC. The loss dropped Sherrone Moore's program to 4-2 in the 2025 season.&quot;I'm worried about Michigan, and the thing is, I don't know what's going on here,” Portnoy said in a video post on X.“Can't stop the run. Play calling on offense, to me, is disgusting. Makes me want to puke. Makes me want to vomit. Run, run, run, run, pass. That's like day one sh*t.”Portnoy was also critical of UM's handling of freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, as Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey have taken a more conservative approach in handling the five-star phenom.“Underwood can throw a football,” Portnoy said. We have enough on offense to let him throw. Let him f**king throw the football. Maybe be less predictable. Something's gonna get fixed fast. I'd start it with maybe you let the kid play. Maybe you let the kid throw.&quot;Portnoy, who played a key role in helping Michigan land Underwood with a $12 million deal backed by billionaire Larry Ellison. Portnoy had also called the quarterback “the single best freshman player ever in college football” after his first start.As for Michigan's playoff chance after Saturday's loss, Michigan entered the week 7 game with a 34% chance to reach the CFP, according to ESPN Insights. The outlet said a loss would drop them to 22%. Portnoy had a brutal answer to the discussion:&quot;Do I think we're a playoff team right now? No. Truth serum. No.&quot;Underwood passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns.USC overtakes Michigan in all-time series with Week 7 winWith Saturday's win over Michigan, USC now holds a 6-5 edge in the all-time series between the two programs. The schools have traded home wins in their first two seasons as Big Ten rivals.In the Week 7 game, Michigan struggled to match USC’s physicality, with injuries and inexperience adding to their woes. The Wolverines’ ongoing tackling issues were evident once again, and their offense failed to show potential, being outgained 489-316 overall.Sherrone Moore's program will look to regroup when they host Washington next week.