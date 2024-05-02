“Making money moves” - Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz hypes up sibling as LSU star cracks multi-million dollar deal with Passes

Olivia Dunne's older sister, Julz, added a picture to her Instagram story celebrating the latest business success of her sibling.

Olivia, who recently won a national gymnastics championship as a member of LSU's women's gymnastics team, reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal with content creator platform Passes.

Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz hyped up her sibling

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The picture posted to Julz's story shows a news publication stating Olivia has sealed a multi-million dollar deal with a content creation firm.

Julz added the following commentary to her story:

"@livvydunne making money moves"

She also shared a subsequent story by Forbes describing Olivia's business move. Olivia, who has 13.2 million followers across all her social media channels, currently has a NIL valuation of $3.7 million (On3) which sets her as the third overall student-athlete in the rankings.

Olivia Dunne's new NIL deal with content creation platform Passes

Passes is a platform for content creators that allows them to generate revenue by offering exclusive content for fans.

In a statement, Olivia Dunne expressed her happiness with her new partnership:

“Passes allows me to monetize my creativity and expertise in ways that were previously unavailable to college athletes, which is why I’m so excited to be partnering with them, by offering exclusive content and experiences, I can turn my passion for gymnastics as a college athlete and content creation into a sustainable career path, and build deeper connections with my fans and supporters."

Passes CEO Lucy Guo also released a statement explaining the partnership:

“This partnership showcases a new focus area for Passes, as we are committed to supporting college athletes and providing them with additional income opportunities through our content creator platform.

"With NIL, college athletes can now become entrepreneurs through our platform. Their brand is the company, and Passes is a way for fans to stay more connected to the athletes they follow and look up to,” Lucy Guo said.

This is Passes' first partnership with a student-athlete and the firm seems to be banking on Olivia Dunne's popularity to attract other college athletes to the platform.

The idea behind the partnership is that Passes could allow student-athletes to generate sustainable revenue, as opposed to the single payments they are currently receiving from NIL deals.