Malachi Fields could become "go-to target" man at Notre Dame in 2025

Notre Dame’s receiving corps just got a major boost with the addition of Virginia graduate transfer Malachi Fields. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wideout, who was an All-ACC performer and team captain at UVA, is expected to be a go-to target on the Fighting Irish offense this season.

Ad

According to ESPN’s Max Olson, Fields was Notre Dame’s top portal addition of the 2025 transfer cycle. His elite size, athleticism and production make him an immediate impact player.

"Marcus Freeman and his staff have done an excellent job of being selective and effective with their transfer additions,” Olson wrote. “They looked to the portal again this offseason for more help at receiver and landed a big-time target in Fields.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He'll be a go-to target for whoever wins the starting QB job for the Irish.”

Malachi Fields (8) drops a pass - Source: Imagn

Fields’ career stats (Virginia, 2021-24):

Ad

129 receptions, 1,849 yards, 11 touchdowns

Back-to-back 800+ yard seasons

Third-most receiving yards (1,619) in the ACC over the last two years

Notre Dame has potential depth concerns at boundary receiver, with Beaux Collins departing and decisions pending from Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas. Fields is expected to step into the boundary role immediately, providing a big-bodied target for the Irish’s new starting quarterback in Mike Denbrock’s offense.

Malachi Fields set to fill Notre Dame’s boundary receiver role in 2025

Notre Dame landed a major transfer portal addition in Virginia wide receiver Malachi Fields, who will bring size, experience and production to a receiving corps in need of a go-to target.

Ad

Fields’ 2024 season at Virginia:

55 receptions, 808 yards, 5 TDs

14.7 yards per catch

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ranked as On3’s No. 16 overall player and the No. 4 wide receiver in the transfer portal, Fields brings a big-play presence to the Irish offense.

Notre Dame needed a proven playmaker at boundary receiver, and Fields fills that void immediately. The Irish will return Jaden Greathouse (slot), along with Jordan Faison and KK Smith (field WRs), but lacked an experienced boundary target.

Fields gives Notre Dame a big-bodied, physical receiver who can win 50/50 balls and provide a reliable red-zone target. He’ll step in as a starter from Day 1 in Mike Denbrock’s offense.

Ad

Fields showed promise early in his career at Virginia:

2021 (True Freshman): 11 catches, 172 yards

2022: Missed most of the season due to a broken metatarsal

2023-24: Back-to-back 800+ yard seasons

His 2022 injury granted him an extra year of eligibility, which he’ll use at Notre Dame to make an instant impact.

Notre Dame’s 2025 transfer additions so far:

WR Malachi Fields (Virginia)

DB DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

With improved quarterback play expected in 2025, Malachi Fields has the potential to emerge as a top target in South Bend.

Also Read: Riley Leonard shares glimpses of his intense NFL Draft prep after successful season at Notre Dame

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.