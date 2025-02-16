  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Malachi Fields could become "go-to target" man at Notre Dame in 2025

Malachi Fields could become "go-to target" man at Notre Dame in 2025

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Feb 16, 2025 12:23 GMT
Notre Dame&rsquo;s receiving corps just got a major boost with the addition of Virginia graduate transfer Malachi Fields. (Image credits: Imagn)
Notre Dame’s receiving corps just got a major boost with the addition of Virginia graduate transfer Malachi Fields. (Image credits: Imagn)

Notre Dame’s receiving corps just got a major boost with the addition of Virginia graduate transfer Malachi Fields. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wideout, who was an All-ACC performer and team captain at UVA, is expected to be a go-to target on the Fighting Irish offense this season.

Ad

According to ESPN’s Max Olson, Fields was Notre Dame’s top portal addition of the 2025 transfer cycle. His elite size, athleticism and production make him an immediate impact player.

"Marcus Freeman and his staff have done an excellent job of being selective and effective with their transfer additions,” Olson wrote. “They looked to the portal again this offseason for more help at receiver and landed a big-time target in Fields.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“He'll be a go-to target for whoever wins the starting QB job for the Irish.”
Malachi Fields (8) drops a pass - Source: Imagn
Malachi Fields (8) drops a pass - Source: Imagn

Fields’ career stats (Virginia, 2021-24):

Ad
  • 129 receptions, 1,849 yards, 11 touchdowns
  • Back-to-back 800+ yard seasons
  • Third-most receiving yards (1,619) in the ACC over the last two years

Notre Dame has potential depth concerns at boundary receiver, with Beaux Collins departing and decisions pending from Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas. Fields is expected to step into the boundary role immediately, providing a big-bodied target for the Irish’s new starting quarterback in Mike Denbrock’s offense.

Malachi Fields set to fill Notre Dame’s boundary receiver role in 2025

Notre Dame landed a major transfer portal addition in Virginia wide receiver Malachi Fields, who will bring size, experience and production to a receiving corps in need of a go-to target.

Ad

Fields’ 2024 season at Virginia:

  • 55 receptions, 808 yards, 5 TDs
  • 14.7 yards per catch
Ad

Ranked as On3’s No. 16 overall player and the No. 4 wide receiver in the transfer portal, Fields brings a big-play presence to the Irish offense.

Notre Dame needed a proven playmaker at boundary receiver, and Fields fills that void immediately. The Irish will return Jaden Greathouse (slot), along with Jordan Faison and KK Smith (field WRs), but lacked an experienced boundary target.

Fields gives Notre Dame a big-bodied, physical receiver who can win 50/50 balls and provide a reliable red-zone target. He’ll step in as a starter from Day 1 in Mike Denbrock’s offense.

Ad

Fields showed promise early in his career at Virginia:

  • 2021 (True Freshman): 11 catches, 172 yards
  • 2022: Missed most of the season due to a broken metatarsal
  • 2023-24: Back-to-back 800+ yard seasons

His 2022 injury granted him an extra year of eligibility, which he’ll use at Notre Dame to make an instant impact.

Notre Dame’s 2025 transfer additions so far:

  • WR Malachi Fields (Virginia)
  • DB DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

With improved quarterback play expected in 2025, Malachi Fields has the potential to emerge as a top target in South Bend.

Also Read: Riley Leonard shares glimpses of his intense NFL Draft prep after successful season at Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी