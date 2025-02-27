Malachi Moore shares his stance on Alabama's potential under Kalen DeBoer

Alabama safety Malachi Moore is on his way to the 2025 NFL draft. He is the No. 229-ranked player by Pro Football Focus, and as a result, is projected to be a late round pick. He is at the NFL Combine to showcase his skills and improve his draft stock.

Malachi Moore spent five seasons at Alabama, and as a result, had the opportunity to play for both Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer. When speaking with the media on Thursday, he spoke about DeBoer coming into Alabama this past season (starts at 12:15):

"We knew it was gonna be hard to win a National Championship first year after a coaching change. Especially after coach Saban's been there for 17 years.

"So, everything was kinda new to everybody and you know we had to go through growing pains and go through learning curves. But now coach DeBoer has a season under his belt."

He added:

"He got the right staff around him and he's being able to recruit his players and things of that nature. I feel like Alabama's gonna be in a good position going forward with coach DeBoer.

"He's just as competitive and motivated to win and hates to lose like coach Saban. He just has a different way of going about it. But they're both like-minded in that aspect."

Malachi Moore went on to say that he has a lot of respect for Kalen DeBoer:

"I've got tremendous respect for coach DeBoer for even taking the job at the University of Alabama. I told him that the first time we ever met, because a lot of people don't want to come in after the greatest football coach of all time.

"They don't want to come in and fill those shoes and it's a hard and difficult task. For him to be man enough to step up and take that challenge says a lot about him."

Malachi Moore's performance at the NFL Combine could have a huge impact on his draft stock

The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled to take place in late April, and as a result, there is plenty of time for draft boards to change. The biggest event that could shift things is the NFL Combine, which starts on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

For players at the very top of the draft like Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter, their performance at the NFL Combine is unlikely to shift their draft position much.

However, there is not much separating a player ranked 150th from one ranked 200th. As a result, a strong performance at the Combine is important for Malachi Moore to improve his draft stock.

