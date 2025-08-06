  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Man that's a helluva hire": Colorado fans thrilled over Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk's promising take at fall camp presser

"Man that's a helluva hire": Colorado fans thrilled over Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk's promising take at fall camp presser

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 06, 2025 16:10 GMT
NFL: NFL Alumni Legends Party Presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFL Alumni Legends Party Presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures (Credits: IMAGN)

New Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk has revealed a key motivation for his job with the Buffs. Faulk spoke to the press earlier this week at the program’s ongoing fall camp, stating his focus for his players.

Ad
“So coming here not just to win games on the field, but to win the game off the field, which is to make sure that these young men in life become what they want to become outside of football," Faulk said on Tuesday. "They become the father that they want to be, the brother, the husband. Making sure that they do that, that’s the important part. That was attractive.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Snippets from Faulk's presser were posted on Instagram via the Buffs’ official account. His comments have since been generating reactions from fans.

“Man, that's a helluva hire. That's an absolute elite staff in Boulder," one fan said.
“That's what the CU program is about. Giving these young men an opportunity to chase their dreams," another fan said.
“Marshall Faulk is our RB coach… Read that again,” one fan said.
Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“Awesome! Faulk is a legend! I use to put in work in Madden LOL," one fan said.
“Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk was one of the best!! What a great RB to learn from," another fan said.
“Very good communication skills guys. Love it!” one fan said.
Comments on Marshall Faulk&#039;s fall camp interview
Comments on Marshall Faulk's fall camp interview

Marshall Faulk on his long-standing relationship with Deion Sanders

Following a playing career and a stint in the media, Marshall Faulk accepted his first-ever coaching role under Deion Sanders in February.

Ad

According to Faulk in a recent interview, he and Sanders go way back to their time in the media. Therefore, linking up again to impact young football players is just a continuation of an existing relationship.

“We’ve been friends for many years," Faulk said (per On3). "We worked together in television. We always talk just about the game and probably more about kids coming up in the game. How do you affect and make sure they come into the game the right way? He’s one of those way makers.
Ad
"When you pay attention to kids that’s gonna leave this program and go to the next level, they’re gonna do it in a certain way and you’re gonna say, 'Wow, they were coached by a guy who understands how to get it done.' I identify with that.”

The Colorado Buffaloes will play their season opener later this month against Georgia Tech.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More
Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications