"Man that's a helluva hire": Colorado fans thrilled over Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk's promising take at fall camp presser

New Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk has revealed a key motivation for his job with the Buffs. Faulk spoke to the press earlier this week at the program’s ongoing fall camp, stating his focus for his players.“So coming here not just to win games on the field, but to win the game off the field, which is to make sure that these young men in life become what they want to become outside of football,&quot; Faulk said on Tuesday. &quot;They become the father that they want to be, the brother, the husband. Making sure that they do that, that’s the important part. That was attractive.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSnippets from Faulk's presser were posted on Instagram via the Buffs’ official account. His comments have since been generating reactions from fans. “Man, that's a helluva hire. That's an absolute elite staff in Boulder,&quot; one fan said.“That's what the CU program is about. Giving these young men an opportunity to chase their dreams,&quot; another fan said.“Marshall Faulk is our RB coach… Read that again,” one fan said.Here are some more reactions from fans.“Awesome! Faulk is a legend! I use to put in work in Madden LOL,&quot; one fan said.“Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk was one of the best!! What a great RB to learn from,&quot; another fan said.“Very good communication skills guys. Love it!” one fan said.Comments on Marshall Faulk's fall camp interviewMarshall Faulk on his long-standing relationship with Deion SandersFollowing a playing career and a stint in the media, Marshall Faulk accepted his first-ever coaching role under Deion Sanders in February.According to Faulk in a recent interview, he and Sanders go way back to their time in the media. Therefore, linking up again to impact young football players is just a continuation of an existing relationship.“We’ve been friends for many years,&quot; Faulk said (per On3). &quot;We worked together in television. We always talk just about the game and probably more about kids coming up in the game. How do you affect and make sure they come into the game the right way? He’s one of those way makers. &quot;When you pay attention to kids that’s gonna leave this program and go to the next level, they’re gonna do it in a certain way and you’re gonna say, 'Wow, they were coached by a guy who understands how to get it done.' I identify with that.”The Colorado Buffaloes will play their season opener later this month against Georgia Tech.