“Man they sold out in 5 mins”: Fans respond gleefully as Deion Sanders makes a heartfelt gesture for mother Connie Knight

Deion Sanders has partnered with Nike to release a shoe in time for Mother's Day, which is this Sunday in the United States. The Nike Air Max Diamond Turf has been released in honor of the bond between Deion Sanders and his mother, Connie Knight.

"A testament to his mother’s hard work, the new Nike Air Max DT ‘96 exists as an ode to the unbreakable bond between Deion Sanders and his mother, Ms. Connie Knight."

Here is how college football fans reacted to these shoes on social media. These fans have noted how quickly the shoes sold out.

"Im sick!! They are sold out!" Said a fan.

"They sold out quick too!" Said another fan.

Source: Instagram

"I’m sick!! How can they sell out in literally 1 minute 🤦🏽‍♀️ I was on at 8:59 and still didn’t get my shoes," said a third fan.

Source: Instagram

"Man they sold out in 5mins OG," said this fan.

Source: Instagram

These fans have spoken about this not only being a tribute to his mother, but Deion Sanders welcoming Connie Knight into the "Sanders brand."

"Mother’s Day tribute. He is a marketing guru. They thought they were going to dim the sanders family light. They just made the brand even bigger. It’s God’s plan." Said a fan

Source: Instagram

"This family stays winning!!" Said another fan.

Source: Instagram

While these fans have spoken about the bond that they share.

"I love how he loves his mother." Said one fan

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

"They have the cutest relationship of mother and son," said another fan.

Deion Sanders and the dedication to his mother

The "Love Letter to Connie" edition of the Nike Air Max Diamond Turf sneakers was released on May 9, and the fans said on social media that they sold out very quickly.

These new shoes from Deion Sanders and Nike are both stylish pieces of fashion and a loving tribute to his mother.

Connie Knight has been someone whom Sanders has spoken throughout his career about how much of an influence she has been. For example, during his NFL Hall of Fame speech in 2011, Sanders said the following:

“I said, ‘Mama, because I was tired of seeing her go to work and come home all tired, I said I’m going to be rich one day. Mama, I’m going to make a lot of money, and you will never have to work another day of your life.’”

To further drive this message of dedication to one's mother home, the phrase, "love you mom," is written on the insoles. This is another show of gratitude from Coach Prime to the women who helped shape him to become the man and inspiration that he is today.

