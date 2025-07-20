"Marcel Reed is a problem" - CFB insider drops surprising take on Texas A&M's chances to make CFP in 2025 under Mike Elko's QB

As the 2025 season approaches, one college football insider is high on Texas A&amp;M, a program not currently commanding national headlines. Rusty Mansell appeared on “That SEC Podcast” on Saturday and was asked to give his boldest take for the upcoming campaign.“I think Texas A&amp;M makes playoff,&quot; Mansell said. &quot;Everybody's talking about Arch (Manning) and everybody's talking about LSU, and they're kind of right in between there and I think Marcel Reed's a problem. I think they got playmakers.”Mike Elko's Aggies went 8-5 last season (5-3 in the Southeastern Conference), but expectations surrounding the program are increasing daily because of their quarterback. Marcel Reed, a dual-threat QB, passed for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, completing 61.3% of his throws. He also ran for 547 yards and seven more touchdowns.In light of this, Mansell talked about why Reed is a good quarterback.“The quarterback, to me, is being able to process after the snap,&quot; Mansell said. &quot;Number one is accuracy. Number two is process after the snap. And number three, can I hurt you with my legs a little bit? Can I get outside the pocket and move the chains to make the first down?”Mansell added that Reed does not have to run for huge numbers, but if he can turn plays like a 2nd-and-7 into a first down with his legs, he's bound to break any defense.“Every defense coordinator I talked to always asked him what kills you and they're like the man coverage. Runs everybody off and that damn guy breaks contain, and then just all hell breaks loose.”Marcel Reed is fully healthy ahead of the upcoming campaignIn June, some fans were concerned when Marcel Reed did not throw at the Manning Passing Academy. There were talks that he might be dealing with an oblique injury.However, those concerns were put to rest by A&amp;M beat reporter Cartel Karels. On Thursday, Karels tweeted:“There was a report Marcel Reed recently had an oblique strain, and that’s why he did not throw at the Manning Passing Academy. Just pulled Mike Elko aside and asked about it, and he said Reed didn’t throw for precautionary reasons, it wasn’t serious and he is 100% healthy.”Reed and the Aggies will open their 2025 season at home against the University of Texas at San Antonio on Aug. 30.