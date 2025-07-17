Marcel Reed's injury update: Mike Elko provides huge update on Texas A&M QB's health after setback at Manning academy

Texas A&M will begin the 2025 season with Marcel Reed as its starting quarterback. Reed became the starter last year after Conner Weigman got injured, and he played well in his eight starts, throwing for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns, and running for 543 yards and seven more TDs.

One of his best games came in a big win over LSU, running for 62 yards and three touchdowns.

The Aggies finished last season 8-5 overall and 5-3 in SEC games. Now, in coach Mike Elko’s second year, many are hopeful the team can be more successful this upcoming season, and a lot of that will depend on how well Reed plays.

Some fans were worried when Reed did not throw at the Manning Passing Academy in June, with reports saying he might have had an oblique injury. However, those reports were dispelled according to a tweet by Texas A&M beat writer, Cartel Karels, on Thursday:

“There was a report Marcel Reed recently had an oblique strain, and that’s why he did not throw at the Manning Passing Academy. Just pulled Mike Elko aside and asked about it, and he said Reed didn’t throw for precautionary reasons, it wasn’t serious and he is 100% healthy.”

Marcel Reed and Texas A&M will open their 2025 season at home against UTSA on Aug. 30.

Marcel Reed got stronger ahead of 2025 season

Marcel Reed added muscle to get ready for the upcoming season. Last year, Reed played at just under 180 pounds, which made it hard for him to take hits. So this offseason, coaches asked him to gain weight and build strength, while maintaining his speed and agility.

Reed, who is 6-foot-2, shared his progress on Instagram in June. He posted a side-by-side photo showing how much more muscular he looks now compared to last season.

“Had to get that ESPN pic fixed,” he wrote in the IG story.

@marcel.reed's IG story

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein talked about Reed’s efforts in April, saying:

"He's pounding the calories. He has done a great job, and our staff has been a great job. As long as all of that keeps moving forward, we'll find where that healthy line is."

Along with getting stronger, Reed is also working on becoming a better passer from the pocket. He’ll have a good team around him, as the Aggies are bringing back all five starting offensive linemen.

