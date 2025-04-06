Marcus Arroyo in the spotlight as the Arizona State OC gets selected among the top assistant coaches

  • home icon
By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Apr 06, 2025 15:33 GMT
NCAA Football: Arizona State at Arizona - Source: Imagn
Following what was a successful season in 2024, Marcus Arroyo is garnering national attention ahead of the 2025 season. The Arizona State offensive coordinator has been named as one of the top assistant coaches in college football for the upcoming season by ESPN.

The list, which was compiled by Adam Rittenberg, features key coordinators making an impact across the country. Rittenberg placed Marcus Arroyo in the elite company of assistants, underscoring the increasing optimism surrounding the Sun Devils program after 2024.

“Assistants on ascending teams who have previous head coaching experience can be especially enticing for those making hires,” Rittenberg wrote. “Arroyo, who spent three seasons at UNLV and was seemingly on the right path when he was fired, but could soon get another opportunity to lead.
“The 45-year-old helped Arizona State make a surprise CFP run in 2024, was a Broyles Award finalist and will once again coach quarterback Sam Leavitt, one of the nation's top returners. He also has assistant experience at Oregon, Oklahoma State and other stops.”

Marcus Arroyo became a sensation in the landscape after the Sun Devils made a dramatic turnaround in Kenny Dillingham’s second year at the helm. In what was Arroyo’s first season as offensive coordinator, the team posted an impressive 11-3 record after finishing 3-9 in 2023.

With an offense that turned up throughout the season, Arizona State won the Big 12 championship in 2024, securing a place in the College Football Playoff. The performance in the narrow Peach Bowl loss to Texas further ignites the level of confidence in the program.

Who else made ESPN’s top assistant coaches list alongside Marcus Arroyo?

ESPNs list was divided into three categories: elite level, first-year hires and those with huge potential. Here's a look at the full list.

On the Power 4 launchpad

  • Glenn Schumann, defensive coordinator, Georgia
  • Andy Kotelnicki, offensive coordinator, Penn State
  • Marcus Arroyo, offensive coordinator, Arizona State
  • Garrett Riley, offensive coordinator, Clemson
  • Will Stein, offensive coordinator, Oregon
  • Brian Hartline, offensive coordinator, Ohio State

Splashy first-year hires

  • Ben Arbuckle, offensive coordinator, Oklahoma
  • Tony White, defensive coordinator, Florida State
  • Corey Hetherman, defensive coordinator, Miami
  • Mack Leftwich, offensive coordinator, Texas Tech

Other names to watch

  • Collin Klein, offensive coordinator, Texas A&M
  • Shannon Dawson, offensive coordinator, Miami
  • Tim Banks, defensive coordinator, Tennessee
  • D’Anton Lynn, defensive coordinator, USC
  • Scott Symons, defensive coordinator, SMU
  • Joe Sloan, offensive coordinator, LSU
  • Blake Baker, defensive coordinator, LSU
  • Bryant Haines, defensive coordinator, Indiana
  • Mike Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Indiana
  • Buster Faulkner, offensive coordinator, Georgia Tech
  • Donte Williams, defensive back coach, Georgia
  • Seth Wallace, co-defensive coordinator, Iowa
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Edited by John Maxwell
