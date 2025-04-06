Marcus Arroyo in the spotlight as the Arizona State OC gets selected among the top assistant coaches

Following what was a successful season in 2024, Marcus Arroyo is garnering national attention ahead of the 2025 season. The Arizona State offensive coordinator has been named as one of the top assistant coaches in college football for the upcoming season by ESPN.

The list, which was compiled by Adam Rittenberg, features key coordinators making an impact across the country. Rittenberg placed Marcus Arroyo in the elite company of assistants, underscoring the increasing optimism surrounding the Sun Devils program after 2024.

“Assistants on ascending teams who have previous head coaching experience can be especially enticing for those making hires,” Rittenberg wrote. “Arroyo, who spent three seasons at UNLV and was seemingly on the right path when he was fired, but could soon get another opportunity to lead.

“The 45-year-old helped Arizona State make a surprise CFP run in 2024, was a Broyles Award finalist and will once again coach quarterback Sam Leavitt, one of the nation's top returners. He also has assistant experience at Oregon, Oklahoma State and other stops.”

Marcus Arroyo became a sensation in the landscape after the Sun Devils made a dramatic turnaround in Kenny Dillingham’s second year at the helm. In what was Arroyo’s first season as offensive coordinator, the team posted an impressive 11-3 record after finishing 3-9 in 2023.

With an offense that turned up throughout the season, Arizona State won the Big 12 championship in 2024, securing a place in the College Football Playoff. The performance in the narrow Peach Bowl loss to Texas further ignites the level of confidence in the program.

Who else made ESPN’s top assistant coaches list alongside Marcus Arroyo?

ESPNs list was divided into three categories: elite level, first-year hires and those with huge potential. Here's a look at the full list.

On the Power 4 launchpad

Glenn Schumann, defensive coordinator, Georgia

Andy Kotelnicki, offensive coordinator, Penn State

Marcus Arroyo, offensive coordinator, Arizona State

Garrett Riley, offensive coordinator, Clemson

Will Stein, offensive coordinator, Oregon

Brian Hartline, offensive coordinator, Ohio State

Splashy first-year hires

Ben Arbuckle, offensive coordinator, Oklahoma

Tony White, defensive coordinator, Florida State

Corey Hetherman, defensive coordinator, Miami

Mack Leftwich, offensive coordinator, Texas Tech

Other names to watch

Collin Klein, offensive coordinator, Texas A&M

Shannon Dawson, offensive coordinator, Miami

Tim Banks, defensive coordinator, Tennessee

D’Anton Lynn, defensive coordinator, USC

Scott Symons, defensive coordinator, SMU

Joe Sloan, offensive coordinator, LSU

Blake Baker, defensive coordinator, LSU

Bryant Haines, defensive coordinator, Indiana

Mike Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Indiana

Buster Faulkner, offensive coordinator, Georgia Tech

Donte Williams, defensive back coach, Georgia

Seth Wallace, co-defensive coordinator, Iowa

