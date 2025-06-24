"Marcus Freeman has apparently made it his mission to single-handedly destroy Penn State": Fans go wild at 2026 OT's major career decision

Marcus Freeman added a new name to Notre Dame's class of 2026 on Tuesday. Three-star offensive tackle Charlie Thom committed to the Fighting Irish over Big Ten powerhouse Penn State, following his official visit to South Bend during the weekend.

In an interview with On3 before making the decision public, Thom explained what it means for him to get the opportunity to play for Notre Dame. The offensive lineman’s mother graduated from the university, and he’s built an affinity for the program since his childhood.

“Notre Dame has everything that I want in a school,” Thom said. “Academics are very important to my family and me. Having the highest academics while also committing to a program that is competing for national championships is exactly why I want to be here.

“It’s a dream come true, and I’m excited to get there in January. My family and I are still in shock as it all happened so fast. This is all really insane.” “Notre Dame means a lot to my family, and I have been a fan my whole life, obviously because of my mom. Being able to get the offer and commit here means so much.”

College football fans reacted as Marcus Freeman gets the better of James Franklin once again. Notre Dame defeated Penn State in the Orange Bowl last season to secure a spot in the championship game and this comes as another victory.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

"Marcus has apparently made it his mission to single-handedly destroy the Penn State football program."

Other reactions from fans:

Hoodie Jazz @josh_walburger LINK Franklin in a locker again.

Hugh Janus @CyclistEnder69 LINK Yet another win over Penn State

: @GiraffePacer LINK Check every locker near you and find the one James Franklin is stuffed in

Jeff in the 'Ville 🇺🇸 🇭🇷 🇸🇮 @JeffInNashville LINK Please, someone say a prayer at the Grotto for Big Game James and his apologists 😭😭😭

Charlie Thom expresses confidence in Marcus Freeman’s program despite notable concern

Charlie Thom becomes the sixth offensive lineman prospect in Notre Dame’s class of 2026. While this potentially limits his playing time on Marcus Freeman's team due to the amount of competition, the Avon Old Farms’ (Connecticut) offensive tackle is not concerned with that.

“They don’t care and they want me there obviously,” Thom said. “I’m not bothered by it either. The Notre Dame O-line room and the team as a whole care about team glory. The team comes first always. So, we’re going to be a class of guys who are going to push each other every day and always put the team first.”

Thom is also the 21st overall commit for the Irish. The program ranks third in the cycle according to the On3 industry ranking, behind only USC and Texas A&M.

