Marcus Freeman grabs a steal by landing commitment of prominent four-Star OT to Notre Dame's class of 2026

Four-star offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh committed to Notre Dame's 2026 class on Wednesday. The La Salle College (Glenside, Pennsylvania) standout chose Marcus Freeman's program over Texas and Penn State.

“All glory to God," McKeogh told On3's Hayes Fawcett. "Go Irish ☘️."

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive tackle received an offer from Freeman's staff on March 27 and visited the campus unofficially in April. His commitment came during his official visit to South Bend this past weekend.

“I just feel that it’s where I fit in best,” McKeogh told On3. “All those guys that surround the program feel like me and are people who I can surround myself with for the next couple years. You are who you surround yourselves with and aside from the great academic and football prestige that’s what they’ve got.”

During the trip, Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph reassured McKeogh during the visit that he saw McKeogh as a perfect cultural and athletic fit for the program. Freeman also had a strong message to the offensive tackle.

“He (Freeman) really just expressed how much he thinks I fit into the program and how much they value me there,” McKeogh told the Irish Sports Daily.

“Just the fact that he feels I'm a Notre Dame player and they're going to offer everything that I'm looking for and I'd just be a great fit there.”

McKeogh also appreciated Freeman’s authenticity and the strong player-coach connection. He formed a bond with offensive analyst Rob Delaney as well.

According to Rivals, McKeogh is the No. 210 prospect in the nation, the No. 23 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and No. 4 recruit in Pennsylvania.

Notre Dame's 2026 class update following Grayson McKeogh's commitment

With his commitment, Grayson McKeogh becomes commit No. 17 for Notre Dame in the 2026 recruiting class. He's the second player from Pennsylvania to pledge to the Irish, joining four-star interior offensive lineman Tyler Merrill.

With McKeogh on board, the Irish' 2026 class now holds the No. 5 national ranking. The Irish have built one of the strongest offensive line groups in this cycle, with McKeogh joining fellow four-star recruits Merrill, Gregory Patrick, Sullivan Garvin and Ben Nichols.

McKeogh’s decision came just hours after linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to Notre Dame early Wednesday. Marcus Freeman's program is also aiming to land McKeogh’s high school teammate, four-star safety Joey O’Brien, who's set to announce his commitment on Friday, choosing between Penn State, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oregon.

