Marcus Freeman inks heartfelt message after son secures major landmark victory

Marcus Freeman took to social media on Saturday to celebrate his son Vinny as he reached a milestone in his wrestling career. Rounding up the wrestling season, Vinny put together an impressive campaign highlighted by earning the 100th win of his high school career.

The accomplishment prompted his father to take to social media and praise his son for a strong season. Vinny Freeman capped off his campaign with a third-place finish in the state of Indiana wrestling tournament. This goes to show how good he’s been in the combative sport.

“Congrats on getting your 100th win and finishing third @IHSAA1 State Wrestling Championships! #VinnysDad,” the elder Freeman wrote on Instagram.

At Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, Vinny is drawing interest from multiple schools for wrestling at the collegiate level, with schools like Notre Dame, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State circling him. The Wolverines' wrestling coach, Sean Bormet, paid an in-home visit to Vinny and Marcus Freeman in February.

While the younger Freeman is making waves wrestling, he is believed to have the potential to play football. He’s reportedly proven to be a good player as a safety. His recruitment will be an intriguing storyline as he decides which path to pursue at the collegiate level.

Paul Finebaum admits Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame surpassed expectations in 2024

After Marcus Freeman guided Notre Dame to the national championship game last season, Paul Finebaum acknowledged that the Fighting Irish’s success in 2024 took him by surprise. He admitted he hadn’t anticipated such a resurgence from Notre Dame that soon.

“They’ve already done more than I thought they could,” Finebaum said. “I did not think, with the current construct, they could do what they did. But I think things were aligned really well for them.

“The portal has been their friend and Marcus Freeman is that dynamic coach that, quite frankly, I didn’t see coming. I think they have proved a lot of critics, like me, wrong about having to be in a conference. They have mastered it because they have such a great infrastructure.”

“The ACC alignment keeps them respectable with the schedule. They don’t have to go on a scavenger hunt if they were a true independent.”

Freeman’s tenure with the Fighting Irish has been a successful one so far. The young coach replaced Brian Kelly after he left South Bend to join LSU and has done a great job. In three full seasons, Freeman boasts a 33-10 record with a national title game appearance.

