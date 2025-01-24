"Marcus Freeman and the Irish will be back": CFB reporter optimistic about Notre Dame after huge setback against Ohio State

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame suffered a heartbreaking 34-23 defeat to Ohio State in the national championship game on Monday. Despite falling short of a historic triumph, many fans and analysts believe that Freeman's Fighting Irish will challenge for big honors again soon.

On Tuesday, ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath tweeted about her experience covering Notre Dame, insisting that the Fighting Irish will be back from the national title defeat.

"It was an honor covering @NDFootball during this run to the championship game. Their players, staff, and Coach Freeman handled every media request and every interview with kindness and grace. After interviewing Ohio State on the field, I was tasked with interviewing Marcus Freeman outside of their locker room after he spoke to his team," McGrath tweeted.

"He was kind and patient with my questions, and then proceeded to stand in the hallway and watch Ohio State’s trophy ceremony from a television across the hall. He looked heartbroken and determined. Freeman and the Irish will be back. The look on his face said it all."

Freeman's Notre Dame lost just one game in the 2024 regular season, a 16-14 defeat to Northern Illinois in Week 2. The Fighting Irish went on to win all of their remaining regular season games.

Notre Dame beat Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish then took down Georgia in the quarterfinal and beat Penn State in the CFP semifinal.

Although Notre Dame lost the CFP final against Ohio State, Freeman insisted he was proud of the way his team fared throughout the season.

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame lose two wideouts in transfer portal after defeat in CFP final

NCAA Football: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

Just two days after losing the national title, Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame suffered a couple more setbacks. Long-time Fighting Irish wideouts, Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Colzie, who joined Notre Dame in 2021, recorded 21 career catches for 345 yards and three touchdowns during his four years with the program. Meanwhile, Thomas posted 64 catches for 838 yards and seven touchdowns across three full seasons.

If Freeman's Notre Dame wants to challenge for the national title again next season, the Fighting Irish coach needs to recruit some top prospects in the offseason while keeping a hold of some vital cogs in the team.

