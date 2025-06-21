Marcus Freeman makes major recruiting stride with latest commitment of elite safety to Notre Dame's Class of 2026

Four-star safety Joey O’Brien committed to Notre Dame's 2026 class on Friday. The La Salle College (Glenside, Pennsylvania) standout chose Marcus Freeman's program over Oregon, Penn State and Clemson.

“IRISH SPRING GREEN GREEN☘️," O’Brien told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.

Freeman's staff offered O’Brien a scholarship on March 17, 2024, marking his second Power 4 offer. Since then, defensive backs coach Mike Mickens and defensive coordinator Chris Ash made O’Brien a top priority, bringing him in for multiple unofficial visits.

O’Brien made his commitment just five days after returning from his official visit to South Bend.

“Just going on that official visit with the people there, the whole place, how they develop you and that degree you get there, it holds so much wealth in that degree,” O’Brien told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “I feel like my older self (would be mad at me) if I didn’t take that chance to get into Notre Dame because not everyone can.”

In an interview with ESPN, O’Brien credited Freeman and Mickens for his decision to join the Irish.

"They're incredible people, and they know their stuff on football," O’Brien said. Those are coaches who will get you to the NFL. They run all the right stuff."

According to 247Sports National Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound O’Brien is comparable to Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons. O’Brien is the No. 5 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

While primarily viewed as a safety, O’Brien has the versatility to play cornerback, nickel and even contribute on offense. As a junior in the 2024 season, he posted 36 tackles, 13 pass breakups and one interception on defense, along with 68 receptions for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense.

Notre Dame's 2026 class update following Joey O’Brien's commitment

Joey O’Brien becomes Notre Dame’s third verbal commitment from Pennsylvania and the second recruit to commit on Friday, alongside four-star cornerback Khary Adams.

O’Brien is also the second safety to join the Irish's 2026 recruiting class, following four-star Ayden Pouncey. He is the second five-star addition to the class, joining edge rusher Rodney Dunham.

Just last week, Notre Dame landed a commitment from O’Brien’s high school teammate, four-star offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh. With these back-to-back commitments, Marcus Freeman's 2026 class ranks No. 2 in the nation with 19 committed players.

