Marcus Freeman records major recruiting win as elite four-star LB ditches Ohio State to join Notre Dame's 2027 class

Four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin committed to Notre Dame's 2027 class on Monday. The Williamson High School (Mobile, Alabama) standout chose Marcus Freeman's program over Auburn, LSU and Ohio State.
“He went on a visit up there and loved it,” Williamson coach Antonio Coleman told AL.com following McGaskin's commitment. “He came back and had nothing but great things to say about it. Obviously, he still has more visits to take.
"He loves Ohio State, but he hasn’t been on campus yet. Oregon is another school he’s liked, but Notre Dame just blew his mind. Ever since he got back, he’s been all Notre Dame. It’s huge for him. I think he’ll fit in great there.”
McGaskin, who holds offers from over 20 Power Four schools, made his decision after visiting South Bend on June 6 for the Irish Invasion camp.
“I couldn’t wait to come up here and connect with those guys," McGaskin told the Irish Sports Daily. "They showed me another world."
As a junior last season, McGaskin racked up 130 tackles, including 21 for loss, along with four sacks and three forced fumbles. He is the No. 10 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 9 recruit in Alabama, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Ellis McGaskin reveals Notre Dame staff's excitement following his surprise commitment
Ellis McGaskin received his scholarship offer from Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame on March 17, during the staff’s St. Patrick’s Day-themed “Pot of Gold Day” recruiting push. As a member of the 2027 recruiting class, he had ample time to weigh his college options.
However, McGaskin's unexpectedly early commitment came as a pleasant surprise to the Irish coaching staff, including Freeman and linebackers coach Max Bullough.
"Coach Freeman was really fired up after talking with him again; I was reassured that my decision was the right one," McGaskin told Blue & Gold. "He was super excited about bringing me in.
“Everybody on their staff made me feel like I’m home when I was up there. Coach Max Bullough is the coach that I’m always talking with; he’s the man. I’m super excited about working with him.”
McGaskin becomes Notre Dame’s second pledge in the 2027 class, joining long snapper Sean Kraft from North Carolina.
Freeman’s staff will need to stay engaged throughout the process, as McGaskin isn’t completely closing the door on visiting other schools.
McGaskin is confident he will stick with his decision, but in today’s recruiting landscape, anything can happen.
