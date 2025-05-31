Marcus Freeman reveals how Notre Dame maintains stability in roster despite transfer portal drama

Marcus Freeman enjoys one of the most stable rosters in the entire college football. While programs like Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Michigan struggle with players jumping ship and hitting the portal in search of exclusive NIL contracts, Freeman is content that he doesn't have to counter such issues often.

In 2025, only two players - Kennedy Urlacher and Rino MonteForte hit the transfer portal, which is way below the minimum average of 6.3 players per team.

One of the biggest reasons he shared is the culture that ND fosters, especially at the recruiting stage when players opt for a particular school and they make visits. Instead of making bold promises, Freeman likes to keep it real and give the incoming recruits equal opportunities to develop.

“I don't know if we have a secret, we were able to do a really good job in recruiting. You know, we have a strong belief in the guys you recruit every year,” Freeman told Greg McElroy on Thursday. [Timestamp - 23:00]. "You're going to find some guys that are ready to play early.

He gave an example of Leonard Moore and how the coaches developed him.

"Now, what I often say is that guys like Leonard Moore, they earn the trust and belief of their coaches and teammates way before you see it in the media, right way before you see it on the game field. Leonard Moore," Freeman added. "We knew Leonard Moore wasn't due right, just because of what he's shown in practice. So how do you continuously get him in there and really game important game situations early in the season.

"He might not be a starter, but we're going to put them in there. We're going to roll those guys if we have confidence that can help us into the game. And then also, when you're for us to be a starter, right, there is no no no, huge drop off. And I think that's important, to make sure those guys that can help you win.”

Marcus Freeman calls himself a proponent of historic rivalry games

Recently, there has been a dramatic turn of events around the USC-Notre Dame rivalry. The year 2025 could be the last time college football fans will get to see both teams face each other, since the binding contract ends this season. The chances of renewal are fairly less. Freeman claims the historic rivalries are what make college athletics different.

They serve as the soul of the sport since these matchups are not weighed in terms of past records or accolades. There is an emotional sentiment attached to it, where fans from both sides want to win against each other, regardless of how good or bad the results were.

He calls the abolition of such games a disservice; however, he mentioned that the final call would be taken by the executive brass above him, heading into the 2025 season.

