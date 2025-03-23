Marcus Freeman reveals three key qualities he looks for in coaches

Marcus Freeman led Notre Dame to great heights in the 2024 college football season just three years into the job in South Bend. The Fighting Irish made it to the College Football Playoff national championship game where they eventually lost to Ohio State.

Ad

In an interview with Adam Breneman this week, Freeman reflected on the Fighting Irish’s grueling season, their resilience in overcoming adversity, and the promising future of Notre Dame.

Marcus Freeman was questioned on what he looks for while hiring young coaches. One of the most difficult, yet important parts of college football head coaching is hiring assistants and this has to be done well. Freeman discloses three qualities he looks for in young coaches.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think I look for three things,” Freeman said. “One, are you competent? Can you really do the job you're required to do? Have you shown yourself to be competent? Have you shown to be able to produce at that position that we're looking to hire you?”

“Two is your character. Are you a good person? Do you choose hard? Do you do the right things when nobody is looking? I think that's important. Finally, three, how well do you teach?"

Ad

Marcus Freeman believes the three qualities will make a coach a great recruiter

Winning in college football is not about the Xs or Os, it's the Jimmy and Joes, an old saying goes. However, Marcus Freeman didn't mention being a great recruiter in his criteria for hiring. Nonetheless, he made it clear that the three qualities likely make a coach a great recruiter.

Ad

"It's one thing to know it and be competent but it's another to teach it and to get players to believe this is the way we're going to do it, this is how we're going to do it, and this is why we're going to do it,” Freeman said. “I think that's so important.

Ad

“I'd also say to be a great recruiter, but to me, if you have character, you're confident, and you're a great teacher, you're probably going to be a really good recruiter because you understand that that's important."

Marcus Freeman has hired coaches this offseason following a series of departures. Chris Ash was hired as Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator after Al Golden left for the NFL. A host of backroom staff have also been brought in this offseason by the Irish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.