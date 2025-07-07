Marcus Freeman's latest 4-star commit sends heartfelt message to Arch Manning's Texas, and more following career decision

Four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley decided against in-state Texas and committed to Notre Dame on Friday. The Aledo High School standout took the time to tweet a heartfelt message for Arch Manning’s Texas, along with Texas A&M and Arizona, after committing to the Irish.

"I have the utmost respect for Coach Sarkisian and his staff," Finley posted on X. "UT has always been a special place for me and my family. Coach Jackson has become one of my most influential mentors throughout this process, and I’ll value our relationship forever.

"With guys like Arch Manning and Dia Bell leading the way, Texas is set up for big success and I wish them nothing but the best."

In his lengthy post, Finley praised Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham Dillingham and wide receiver coach Hines Ward as well as Texas A&M's head coach Mike Elko, offensive coordinator Collin Klein and wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins.

Finley wrapped up his message by saying:

"I’m deeply thankful to every program that extended me an offer. I don’t take the blessing of relationships and opportunities lightly, and I’m immensely grateful for this entire process. Ultimately, God led me to Notre Dame to compete under Coach Freeman. His plan for me is greater than my own and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. Go Irish!"

Finley is the No. 18 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Kaydon Finley shares the reasons behind committing to Notre Dame over Texas

Kaydon Finley’s father, Jermichael Finley, who played for Texas from 2005 to 2007, was eager for his son to seriously consider joining the Longhorns. Kaydon took an official visit to Notre Dame from June 13-15, then traveled to Texas the following week.

However, both Kaydon and his father were impressed enough by Notre Dame to decide he would leave his home state for South Bend.

“Notre Dame is just different,” Finley told Blue & Gold following his commitment. “They recruit a certain type of kid. You have to be a special football player and person. When I went on my official visit, all the recruits clicked.

"And how the coaches and players got along with all of us set Notre Dame apart from Texas and the other schools. I had a great time at Texas, but it didn’t feel as good as Notre Dame.”

Finley becomes one of three prominent NFL legacy recruits in Notre Dame’s 2026 class, alongside linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. and receiver Devin Fitzgerald. His commitment gives the Irish five wide receiver pledges in this cycle.

Meanwhile, Texas has two wide receiver commits in the 2026 class: Chris Stewart and Kohen Brown.

