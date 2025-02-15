Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame fills a massive gap in management with Detroit Lions' Mike Martin

Marcus Freeman continues to prepare an enviable staff at Notre Dame. Clearly looking to challenge for the national title in 2025, the Fighting Irish have hired Detroit Lions director of scouting advancement Mike Martin.

Martin is supposed to replace Chad Bowden, who left the program for USC earlier.

The news was broken by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who posted on X:

"Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to hire Detroit Lions Director of Scouting Advancement Mike Martin as the school’s new general manager, per source. Martin was part of Detroit’s initial front office staff that helped rebuild the Lions’ roster. Now Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman is pulling Martin away from Detroit to bring an NFL model to South Bend."

Martin spent four seasons with the Detroit Lions, a time in which the franchise went on to become one of the most competitive in the league. He will be Notre Dame's new general manager

Chad Bowden leaves Notre Dame for USC

Chad Bowden joined USC in January, becoming the school's new general manager. In a Feb. 7 press conference, Bowden explained what it took for him to leave Notre Dame for USC:

“Notre Dame did everything they could to keep me there. USC, for me, it meant more to me. When I was a kid, I watched Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush. That was my team. Lendale White, (Dwayne) Jarrett. All of those guys.

"USC kind of held something in my heart. I think it’s the greatest city in the United States of America, Los Angeles ... I thought coming here, I could have the type of success that I want to have and I can be able to sustain it, and it’s a big reason why I chose USC.”

Besides expressing a genuine love for the program's history, Bowden set some recruiting expectations for the Trojans. He said the school would focus in getting the best players in California through high school recruiting and the transfer portal. Lincoln Riley has given him free rein in recruiting.

