Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame reveals risky change ahead of national championship game

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame squad will square off against Ohio State in the national championship game on Monday. However, the Fighting Irish are set to make a rather risky change for the all-important finale.

As per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Notre Dame plans to start Charles Jagusah at left tackle in the national title game against the Buckeyes. He will replace the injured Anthonie Knapp on the Fighting Irish's offensive line.

Jagusah is on course to make his first start of the season on Monday. He tore his right pectoralis muscle in training camp and has worked his way back to get a shot at playing in the final game of Notre Dame's season.

Furthermore, Jagusah has started only one collegiate game in his career thus far. While starting a player in a title game who hasn't played all season might be risky, Freeman suggested that Jagusah has been used as a left tackle in practice and that the player's progress is moving in the right direction.

On Saturday, Jagusah spoke about how his Notre Dame teammates helped him through his rehab.

“Everybody just kept pushing me to kind of keep preparing as if I’m going to play,” Jagusah said. “I got the opportunity. ... I mean, it’s a blessing when you have teammates that work this hard, like they did all the work to get us here.”

Jagusah also said that he was practicing two positions, and his versatility could be vital for the Fighting Irish in the game against Ohio State.

“I’ve been practicing both positions since I got here two years ago,” Jagusah said. “So for me, it’s just like I can do either one and I’m just going to keep preparing for whatever our team needs me to do.”

It will be interesting to see if Marcus Freeman's decision to start Jagusah in the national championship game pays off on Monday.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State? TV channel and live stream details for 2025 national championship game

The Notre Dame vs. Ohio State national championship game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the final on Fubo.

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Will Howard will start as the Buckeyes' quarterback, while Riley Leonard is will lead the offense for the Fighting Irish.

