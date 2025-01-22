Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame suffers back-to-back transfer portal losses at crucial position after national championship loss

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame suffered a 34-23 defeat against Ohio State in the 2025 national championship game on Monday. Only a few days after the heartbreaking loss in the finale, Notre Dame has now suffered back-to-back setbacks in the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, two Notre Dame wideouts, Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas, reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Colzie committed to Notre Dame in 2021. Across four seasons with the program, he racked up 21 career catches for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He played just four games in the 2024 season, posting 41 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Meanwhile, Thomas began his career at Notre Dame in 2022. He made 64 catches for 838 yards and seven touchdowns across three seasons with the program. In the 2024 season, Thomas posted 167 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions. He also rushed for 27 yards on three carries across 14 games.

There are suggestions that Thomas and Colzie entered the transfer portal to attain more game action elsewhere. The two wideouts were part of the Fighting Irish for many years and their absence will be felt.

It remains to be seen whether Notre Dame will lose a few more experienced players through the transfer portal in the coming days. The Fighting Irish will also need to replace some players who are set to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Marcus Freeman takes blame for Notre Dame's CFP final loss to Ohio State

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman (Image Source: Imagn)

Following Notre Dame's defeat to Ohio State in the CFP final, Marcus Freeman was proud of the way his team performed throughout the season. The Fighting Irish coach also took the blame for not getting his team over the final hurdle.

"You're always making mistakes, but those type of detrimental mistakes when you play a really, really good football team cost you points," Freeman said. "I think that's probably the biggest thing that has stuck out to me even in between series, the communication. 'Hey, we're good, we got it.' Well, we can't make mistakes. It falls on my shoulders. And as the head coach, we have to prepare and be better prepared for this moment. These guys gave everything they got."

Freeman was lauded by fans for bringing Notre Dame on the verge of winning a national title. Now, he will focus on rebuilding his team to compete for the major honor next season.

