Marcus Freeman spills strategy on building winning culture at Notre Dame after 2025 national championship loss

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame had a big heartbreak on Jan. 20, when they lost to Ohio State big time in the national championship game. It was Freeman's maiden natty game after being appointed the head coach of the Fighting Irish in 2021. While he got the team prepared for the game, Ryan Day and Co. got the better of Freeman's Notre Dame and lifted the coveted trophy. Recalling the moment, it still stings for the Fighting Irish coach, but he emphasized that the major takeaway from the loss was how to handle crucial situations like these.

The 39-year-old head coach had a virtual interview with Greg McElroy of ESPN on Thursday, during which they discussed various aspects of college football, including the recent changes in NIL, the revenue-sharing model, and most importantly, how the team is coping with the failure and Freeman's attempt to build a winning culture.

“I think the major thing is that you build off the lessons that you learn. I often say that your past experiences are the foundation for your future,” Freeman said to McElroy on Thursday. [Timestamp - 3:00]

“And you know, I think our guys understand now what it takes, what it's like. It won't be foreign to them. As you continue to get in the season you plan these big games, but every year is different, right? You got a collective group of different personnel and some new coaches that you got to build this team to reach its full potential, but the experience of the last year has now created a new foundation for this,” he added.

Marcus Freeman opens up about the expectations for 2025

Heading into his fifth year as a coach at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman mentioned that there are no changes in plans and that the team is motivated to reach the natty again. He quashed the latest narratives and theories about a new ceiling at the Fighting Irish.

Freeman mentioned that making the College Football Playoff or reaching a title game is not something that has never happened before. It has now become a new normal. The next step now would be to win the championship game and bring a title home. Expect nothing less than a 12+ winning season for Notre Dame in 2025.

