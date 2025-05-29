Marcus Freeman stands starkly opposite to Lincoln Riley on USC-Notre Dame rivalry issue

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman shared his thoughts on facing the USC Trojans, and his position was the exact opposite of Lincoln Riley's.

While Riley believes the rivalry could be a casualty of the new college football landscape, as the Trojans are now part of the Big Ten, Freeman said he would be open to playing them whenever the opportunity presents itself.

“It’s pretty black and white for me," Freeman said on Thursday, via BGI News. "You want my opinion? I want to play them every single year. When? I don’t care. I don’t care when we play them. Start of the season, middle of the season, end of the season — I don’t care. I want to play USC every year because it’s great for college football.”

They will clash at South Bend on Oct. 18; however, it would be the last game of the current deal between the two programs. It has been reported that USC is willing to extend the contract for one more season, but the Fighting Irish want a new long-term deal.

Freeman's comments are also telling, as he remains open to playing them at any point of a season. According to some reports, the Trojans don't want to make late-season trips to South Bend. The door to meet at an earlier date in the future could still be open.

Notre Dame and USC have played 95 times since 1926, only pausing during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic. Contrary to most other rivalries in college football, both teams are in different regions, turning it into one of the biggest national rivalries in the sport.

What did Lincoln Riley say about the rivalry before Marcus Freeman's response?

After it was first reported that the USC-Notre Dame rivalry could be coming to an end, Lincoln Riley talked about it on the "Always College Football" podcast.

“There are some changes that we’ve all just gotta accept, because it’s just part of it right now,” Riley said on Friday. “Obviously that continues to move, and we’ll see how it evolves. But I think any door that closes, there’s also a new, really exciting door that’s getting opened.”

The Trojans will enter their second season in the Big Ten after finishing with a 7-6 (4-5) record last year, including a win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. Meanwhile, Marcus Freeman's team made a run to the national championship game, where they lost to Ohio State.

