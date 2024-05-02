Marcus Outzen’s cause of death: What happened to Ex-Florida State QB?

Former Florida State Seminoles quarterback Marcus Outzen died on Tuesday at the age of 46 due to complications from a rare immune deficiency disorder. This news was confirmed by his son, Colton, as well as The Tallahassee Democrat.

Outzen was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), which is a rare disease that prevents the immune system from properly working.

Marcus Outzen was part of the Florida State Seminoles from 1996-2000 and was nicknamed "The Rooster" due to his demeanor as well as his red hair. He had a decent collegiate career as he finished 72-of-121 (59.5%) for 1,074 yards with five passing touchdowns to six interceptions while running 84 times for 142 yards (1.7 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Outzen is most notably known for taking the field as a sophomore during the 1998 season as he replaced Chris Weinke, who suffered a neck injury. He would go on and lead the team to many wins and helped place the Seminoles into the national championship game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Outzen would return to the backup role the following season.

In that game, Outzen went 9-for-22 for 145 yards with a pair of interceptions but also ran in a touchdown in the loss.

At this time, everyone at Sportskeeda extends their condolences to the friends, family, and fans of Marcus Outzen.

What were the reactions to the passing of Marcus Outzen?

After the news broke about the passing of Marcus Outzen, we saw some tributes posted in his honor. One of them was from his son Colton Outzen, who posted on social media late Tuesday night.

Expand Tweet

Some of his teammates also mentioned how they shocked are because of the news. One was former Florida State receiver Barry Smith.

"We are all speechless. Marcus loved Florida State, a great family fan and so passionate. I am devastated for his wife and kids. Every time you saw him, he always had a great smile," Smith said.

Another teammate, Bobby Rhodes, also commented on the passing of Marcus Outzen.

"Marcus was a good friend to a lot of people. People liked him, on and off the field. This is so sad."

He will be remembered by his wife and children.