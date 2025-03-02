Mario Cristobal claims Miami headed toward "greatness" ahead of 2025 season

Coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are set to start spring football on Monday. The team is entering its spring training after a good season that ended disappointingly. In their third season with Cristobal at the Helm, the Hurricanes jumped from seven wins in 2023 to 10 in 2024. When looking at the improvement from one season to the next, it was a great season.

However, the Hurricanes' finish was disappointing. After starting the season with nine straight wins, the Hurricanes looked ready to make the ACC championship game and qualify for the College Football Playoff. However, they were upset by Georgia Tech on Nov. 9.

That alone would not have been enough to end their season. They even bounced back with a win over Wake Forest the next week. Unfortunately, they lost to Syracuse in the final game of the regular season and were knocked out of the ACC championship game and the college football playoff. Mario Cristobal spoke this week about reaching greatness next season.

"Oh, we're just getting started," Cristobal said. "We are doing it so we can build Miami to stay, to sustain greatness. And we are just full throttle working ourselves to where we can content and win championships on a yearly basis."

Mario Cristobal discusses the addition of QB Carson Beck

QB Cam Ward was the driving force of the offense this past season. He transferred to Miami and had a stellar season, finishing as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. However, he will not return because he is entering the 2025 NFL draft. In response, the Hurricanes added veteran Georgia QB Carson Beck. Mario Cristobal spoke about the addition.

"He is poised to have a great season with the right protection, right scheme," Cristobal said. "Our scheme fits him, is designed to be really powerful and strong up front, to get the ball to playmakers outside, to protect him really well in a very diversified passing game that has a lot of autonomy to it. So, he fits us perfect."

While Beck was heavily criticized last season in Georgia, he was still one of the best QBs in the nation, completing 290 of 448 passes for 3485 yards and 28 TDs. However, he will not be available at the start of spring football because he is still recovering from elbow surgery.

