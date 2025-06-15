Jackson Cantwell's commitment to Miami has served as a linchpin in attracting elite talent to Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes. Over the weekend, Miami hosted five recruits: wide receivers Calvin Russell, Zion Robinson and Tyran Evans; running back Joe Lamar and tight end Israel Biggs.

Evans is committed to Josh Heupel's Tennessee, but Miami is eager to get him on board. The three-star prospect committed to the Vols on Jan. 5, but other programs are eager to get him on board. He is yet to shut down his recruitment and is exploring his options at the moment. In the past few weeks, he also visited NC State and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Just a week before, Evans was scheduled to visit the Vols, the three-star prospect dropped by Coral Gables, and Miami is actively trying to flip the 6-foot-3 prospect.

247Sports' Gaby Urrutia reported on the latest development.

"Miami is working hard to flip Cornelius (NC) Hough WR Tyran Evans from Tennessee," Urrutia tweeted.

Evans, a product of William Amos Hough in North Carolina, registered 980 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior year, according to MaxPreps. Out of the 13 commits in the 2026 class, Mario Cristobal has yet to fill the position of wide receiver.

Mario Cristobal and staff push forward to land more elite recruits

Presently, Miami's Class of 2026 consists of 13 commits, some of them are: Jackson Cantwell, Jordan Campbell, Jaelen Waters, Dereon Coleman, Jontavius Wyman, Ben Congdon, Javian Mallory, Camdin Portis, according to On3. The Miami coaching staff is actively trying to onboard players and, over the weekend, held a recruiting event.

On Friday, a Miami insider gave insight regarding these priority prospects.

"Miami needs to lock these South Florida prospects down. Huge chance to make a move with Calvin Russell this weekend." CanesInSight tweeted.

One of the top priority prospects for Mario Cristobal is Calvin Russell, who ranks No. 4 according to On3 as a wide receiver in the 2026 class.

I am told he is a top priority, whatever happens to Tristen Keys whatever other receives, that doesn't impact Russell. He is a must must get for the Miami Hurricanes," the insider stated.

Other significant targets included No. 3-ranked RB Derick Cooper and No. 41-ranked WR Jasen Lopez.

"Miami remains the favourite there, a good spot with Derek Cooper," the insider added.

Talking about WR Jasen Lopez, who, aside from being a talented football player, also excels in baseball.

"Miami would love to add Jasen Lopez. He is not a backup plan. He is a top top priority and they consider him one of the best players around."

However, during the same weekend, coach Cristobal received bad news as Miami lost its recruiting target to Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks. On Saturday, four-star Messiah Hampton gave his pledge to the Ducks, turning down offers from Miami, Syracuse, among others. He is ranked No. 14th as a wide receiver in the Class of 2026.

