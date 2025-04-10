Mario Cristobal reveals Georgia transfer Carson Beck's availability for Miami's spring game

New Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck's status for the team's spring game has been revealed by coach Mario Cristobal.

Last season, Carson Beck led the Georgia Bulldogs to the SEC Championship game, and he would play in half of said game before leaving with an injury.

This is something that Beck is still dealing with, and Cristobal gave us an update not only on Beck's injury, but what it means for the Hurricanes' spring game.

“I don’t know. I know he’s throwing some other things, you know, he’s doing those other rehab contraptions, those balls, or whatnot and it’s right there. I mean, we feel great about it. He’s taking part, not only in walkthrough, but also in team … drills and allowed to hand the ball off for every progression … relentlessly watching film, excited about him … I think you know what I’m saying, we’re getting there. He won’t throw in the spring game.”

The Hurricanes seem to be one of the few major college football programs that are still doing a spring game this season. A majority of these programs have decided to get rid of the game for an additional practice session.

However, while the game is proceeding, Beck will not be throwing. This is not surprising given the uncertainty surrounding his injury, and participating in the spring game, which is a relatively insignificant event, could risk aggravating it.

But, while Cristobal reports that Beck is on the mend, his comments may not fill Hurricanes fans with a lot of hope coming into the 2025 season.

The impact of an injured Carson Beck

According to the coach Mario Cristobal, Carson Beck has not been able to make a throw in practice. This, paired with not playing in the spring game, means that Beck will not throw in an official situation until the training camp weeks before the season starts.

This would mean that Beck, the presumptive Hurricanes starting quarterback for the season, will be very "rusty," and this has a negative impact on the Hurricanes' performances in the first few games of the season.

Miami opens its season against national championship runners-up Notre Dame. Then, after two significantly easier games against weaker opponents, they face rivals, the Florida Gators, a team that Beck knows well from his Georgia days.

There is a serious possibility that Miami could start the season 2-2, and if Beck is not at his best at the beginning of the season, the chances of this only increase.

A 2-2 start would put a massive dent in any CFP hopes the Hurricanes have.

