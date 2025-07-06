Mario Cristobal secures big win over Sherrone Moore as elite four-star CB Brody Jennings flips his commitment to the 2026 class

After a strong showing in the last few weeks, Michigan's Class of 2026 got hit by Brody Jennings' decommitment. The defensive back was the longest-tenured commit for Sherrone Moore's Wolverines in the cycle, having committed in July 2024, but has decided to pitch his tent elsewhere.

On Saturday, Jennings announced on social media that he had flipped his commitment to Mario Cristobal's Miami. He becomes a major addition to a strong class for the Hurricanes.

“It's been great," Jennings said. "I don't know if any other schools are topping this official visit. Not even in just seeing everything, but the coaches. Coach Cristobal is a great coach. Coach (Will) Harris and Coach (Zac) Etheridge – great coaches, and the whole staff was great.”

The love Brody Jennings’s father, Bradley, had for Miami could have played a role in the decision. This is despite him playing college football at Florida State as a linebacker and being a member of the 1999 BCS national championship team.

“My dad passed a few days ago, so I couldn't really think," Jennings said. "I came on the visit and had the time of my life. I came here to have fun. It was about football, but more about family and football at the same time.”

“He (Mario Cristobal) is not just a football guy, he's a family guy -- all the coaches are family guys. Father figures. My dad wanted me to be strong. He liked Miami a lot. He liked the school a lot and I like it a lot. We wanted to still see everything.”

Florida State was said to be in the frame for Brody Jennings

It was reported last month that Florida State had significantly increased its chances of flipping Brody Jennings. During his official visit to Tallahassee, the cornerback disclosed the reasons he sees himself flipping his commitment from the Wolverines to the Seminoles.

"Definitely a school where I could see myself being successful,” Jennings told Noles24. And you know, my dad played here, too, and he was successful here. And then they put a lot of DBs in the league, developed them. This is like a real school where you can be a great DB at and let your name be known, who you are. You can do great things here."

However, Miami won the race after Brody Jennings reopened his commitment. He becomes the 20th commit for the Hurricanes in the class of 2026 and the fourth cornerback in the cycle, after Jaelen Waters, Jontavius Wyman and Camden Portis.

