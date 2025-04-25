Mario Cristobal sums up journey with Cam Ward after former Miami QB gets picked No. 1

Part of the reason the Miami Hurricanes were able to have so much success last season was because of QB Cam Ward. Ward came to the Hurricanes for his fifth college season after spending the previous two years at Washington State. He immediately had a huge impact on the Hurricanes, completing 305 of 454 passing attempts for 4,313 passing yards and 39 TDs.

As a result, Cam Ward was widely viewed as the most likely player to become the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. On Thursday, that was confirmed as the Tennessee Titans used the first pick in the draft to select Ward.

Ward was one of two QBs selected in the first round. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart was the only other QB selected in the first round, taken by the New York Giants with the 25th pick.

After the first round of the draft was made, Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal went on X in the early hours of Friday morning. He made a post congratulating Ward for being the first pick in the draft.

"How it started/How it’s going! You Did It!!! Congrats to the Entire Ward Family! Just the Beginning…"

How good of a fit is Cam Ward with the Tennessee Titans?

The 2025 NFL draft has widely been viewed by draft experts as having a weak QB class. That is why there were only two QBs selected in the first round, with the second not going until the 25th pick.

So, while Cam Ward was taken with the first pick, there are many scouts who do not think he is of the same caliber as recent QBs who have gone first, like Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow.

However, the Titans were in desperate need of a QB with Will Levis failing this past season. They added Ward, and he has a lot of potential. He is exceptional at making passes in tight windows and can escape from pressure with his quick foot speed.

He is particularly impressive when throwing over the middle and to his right when rolling away to the left. His decision-making also improved last season.

Ward is expected to be the starting QB for the Tennessee Titans next season. He should immediately add some extra offensive flair to the Titans' offense as he is much more capable of dynamic throws than Will Levis. However, he could struggle in his first season because the Titans lack playmaking wide receivers other than Calvin Ridley.

