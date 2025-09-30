Mark Gronowski injury update: CFB insider shares news on Iowa QB ahead of Wisconsin matchup in Week 6

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost quarterback Mark Gronowski to a knee injury in the second half of their 20-15 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 5 of college football action. The Hawkeyes quarterback left the game after trying to scramble for a third down. He was treated in the medical tent and came out with a leg brace, although he did not return to the game. The Hawkeyes have a bye week this week ahead of their clash against the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 7 of college football action. On Tuesday, On3 analyst Pete Nakos gave an update on the QB's injury status.&quot;Iowa starting QB Mark Gronowski remains questionable for next week at Wisconsin. Still no full update on his injury as testing was ongoing as of Monday. Exited the Indiana loss with a left knee injury,&quot; Nakos tweeted.Despite warming up on the sidelines after he returned from the medical tent against the Hoosiers, Mark Gronowski did not return to the game and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz revealed why during his postgame news conference.“Other than you know, he came out of the tent,” Ferentz said. “He couldn’t decelerate. That was the issue. Some positive feedback, but we’ll look at testing tomorrow and see where we’re at. Then we’ll know more.”Mark Gronowski injury comes at the right timeMark Gronowski has gone 68-of-106 for 636 yards, resulting in three touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 150 rushing yards on 54 carries, resulting in seven touchdowns for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season. Despite not being able to close out the game against the No. 8-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, Gronowski had gone 19-of-25 for 144 yards, resulting in one interception, while adding seven rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown, before he got injured. During his weekly news conference, Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester admitted that the quarterback's injury had come at the right time ahead of the Hawkeyes' bye week before their clash against the Wisconsin Badgers next week. &quot;Don't know Mark's status yet. It's cloudy. We don't need to know, though, it's bye week. So, next week, the head ball coach will be standing up here. He can tell you more about it,&quot; Lester said.Mark Gronowski was replaced by sophomore quarterback Hank Brown when he left the game against Indiana. In his limited time on the field, Brown went 5-of-13 for 48 yards, resulting in one interception against a sturdy Hoosiers defense.