  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Mark Gronowski injury update: CFB insider shares news on Iowa QB ahead of Wisconsin matchup in Week 6

Mark Gronowski injury update: CFB insider shares news on Iowa QB ahead of Wisconsin matchup in Week 6

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 30, 2025 19:31 GMT
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost quarterback Mark Gronowski to a knee injury in the second half of their 20-15 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 5 of college football action. The Hawkeyes quarterback left the game after trying to scramble for a third down. He was treated in the medical tent and came out with a leg brace, although he did not return to the game.

Ad

The Hawkeyes have a bye week this week ahead of their clash against the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 7 of college football action. On Tuesday, On3 analyst Pete Nakos gave an update on the QB's injury status.

"Iowa starting QB Mark Gronowski remains questionable for next week at Wisconsin. Still no full update on his injury as testing was ongoing as of Monday. Exited the Indiana loss with a left knee injury," Nakos tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Despite warming up on the sidelines after he returned from the medical tent against the Hoosiers, Mark Gronowski did not return to the game and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz revealed why during his postgame news conference.

“Other than you know, he came out of the tent,” Ferentz said. “He couldn’t decelerate. That was the issue. Some positive feedback, but we’ll look at testing tomorrow and see where we’re at. Then we’ll know more.”
Ad

Mark Gronowski injury comes at the right time

Mark Gronowski has gone 68-of-106 for 636 yards, resulting in three touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 150 rushing yards on 54 carries, resulting in seven touchdowns for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season.

Despite not being able to close out the game against the No. 8-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, Gronowski had gone 19-of-25 for 144 yards, resulting in one interception, while adding seven rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown, before he got injured.

Ad

During his weekly news conference, Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester admitted that the quarterback's injury had come at the right time ahead of the Hawkeyes' bye week before their clash against the Wisconsin Badgers next week.

"Don't know Mark's status yet. It's cloudy. We don't need to know, though, it's bye week. So, next week, the head ball coach will be standing up here. He can tell you more about it," Lester said.
Ad

Mark Gronowski was replaced by sophomore quarterback Hank Brown when he left the game against Indiana. In his limited time on the field, Brown went 5-of-13 for 48 yards, resulting in one interception against a sturdy Hoosiers defense.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Iowa Hawkeyes Fan? Check out the latest Iowa Hawkeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications