Marshall football fined: $100000 penalty from Sun Belt conference after major postseason decision

The Marshall Thundering Herd finished their 2024 season with a 10-3 overall record. They had qualified to participate in a bowl game and were scheduled to face the Army Black Nights in the Independence Bowl on December 28.

Unfortunately, because several players entered the transfer portal, their roster size diminished drastically. Because of this lack of players, Mashall had to opt out of the Independence Bowl and were replaced by Louisiana Tech, who lost 26-7.

The Sun Belt Conference decided to fine the Thundering Herd $100,000 for opting out of the Bowl game. In their statement, they explained that while they acknowledged the program's situation, the 'nature and timing' of their decision was 'detrimental' to the conference as a whole.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"While the conference acknowledges the medical model and the best practice guidance adhered to by Marshall, as well as their fundamental concern for the health and safety of the remaining eligible student-athletes to compete in a safe and viable manner, the nature and timing of this decision was detrimental to the Sun Belt Conference and its membership, to Army, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, the American Athletic Conference and ESPN.

"The Sun Belt Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comments."

Expand Tweet

According to reports, the Marshall Thundering Herd decided to opt out two weeks before the Bowl game. They stated that nearly 30 players had already left the program in the first week of the transfer portal in early December, putting the program in a precarious position.

However, despite being fined $100,000, Marshall AD Christian Spears stated that he stood by his decision to opt the program out of the Independence Bowl Showdown against Army as it would have been unfair both mentally and physically on their remaining players.

"In good conscience, we could not put out 41 student-athletes out on to that field. And again, we are always going to prioritize the health and safety of our student athletes. But that doesn't take away the fact that a sincere and formal apology is due."

What led to this mass exodus of players in Marshall?

The reason why so many players chose to leave the Marshall Thundering Herd was because of the departure of their head coach Charles Huff. Huff spent four seasons with the program and led them to a Sun Belt Championship last season.

However, talks of a contract extension fell through with the Thundering Herd. Charles Huff then decided to leave the program after leading them to a 10-3 regular season campaign and joined the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Thundering Herd quickly hired NC State OC Tony Gibson as the new head coach. However, over 25 players had already exited through the portal after Huff's departure, leading to them opting out of the Bowl game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback