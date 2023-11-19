Marvin Harrison Jr. bids goodbye to Buckeyes stadium in style after a stellar performance in Week 12 [WATCH]

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the reasons behind the Buckeyes' sensational undefeated season and is one of the best players in college football.

Harrison is a Buckeyes legend and has become the only OSU receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons.

Saturday's game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where the Buckeyes won 37-3, was likely the last time Marvin Harrison would play at the Ohio Stadium, and he had three receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

It was a routine day in the office for him, but he looked back at the stadium with sadness at the end of the game.

Expand Tweet

Harrison is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft alongside some of college football's most illustrious names.

Next up is "The Game" against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines at the "Big House" and a chance for Marvin Harrison to write himself into Buckeyes folklore.

The Buckeyes are 10-0 and are No. 2 on the College Football Playoff rankings with a good shot at the national championship. This would be the perfect way for the wide receiver to sign off from an illustrious Buckeyes career.

Can Marvin Harrison Jr. win the Heisman?

Harrison has made 1,093 yards on 62 receptions, resulting in 13 touchdowns this season, and is one of the best wide receivers and overall players in college football.

Can he win the Heisman Trophy, though? The competition has been stiff all season, but a few challengers have fallen by the wayside as the season has progressed.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and the Colorado Buffaloes' mavericks, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, have all faltered in the past couple of weeks.

On his "Joel Klatt Show," Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt made the case for a Marvin Harrison Heisman win.

"Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best player in college football, maybe not quarterback, but best player in college football," Klatt said. "Now there’s been some out there that have said like, ‘Keon Coleman is better than Harrison.’ No, he’s not, that just means that you don’t watch.

"That doesn’t mean Keon Coleman’s not incredible, because he is, but there hasn’t been as well-rounded of an explosive monster on the outside in a long time in college football."

Harrison still has to contend with players like Michigan Wolverines' quarterback J.J McCarthy and Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. However, he is well-placed to win the coveted trophy, especially with his team still undefeated.