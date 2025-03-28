Marvin Harrison Jr. draws bold comparisons between Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Lebron James

Jeremiah Smith had one of the best freshman seasons a college football player could hope for in 2024. The wide receiver took the landscape by storm and established himself as one of the best in his position.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. shared that Smith sets himself apart from his peers. In his appearance on “The Podcast,” Harrison discussed the Buckeyes' star receiver, offering high praise for his standout qualities and comparing him to a sports icon.

“I think he's LeBron James of football,” Harrison said. “He's built differently than everybody else. He's athletically gifted. Just the mindset that he has as a football player.”

“It's really special to see the talents out there, who he is as a person, as a character. There is no limit for him. He can do whatever he wants to do. Every record there is at Ohio, he's going to have it. There's nothing he's going to leave college not having done.”

Jeremiah Smith made an instant impact at Ohio State, stepping onto the field and delivering like a seasoned veteran. As a freshman, he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 17.3 yards per catch. This played a crucial role in the team’s national championship success.

Marvin Harrison Jr. offers his advice to Jeremiah Smith

Following the way he started his career at Ohio State, there's no limit to what Jeremiah Smith can achieve in college football in the next few years. While going through this process in Columbus before his professional career, Marvin Harrison Jr. offered some advice.

"So just for him, I would just say, one, enjoy being in college,” Harrison said. “Enjoy this moment. Enjoy being in Columbus. Just enjoy being who you are. Hope he gets the cover of the football game. Enjoy that. Enjoy being on top of this world. You deserve to be there. So just enjoy it."

Smith is one of the top candidates for the cover of the College Football 26 video game. After reviving the game in 2024 following more than a decade of hiatus, EA Sports announced in January that the franchise is returning, creating a lot of anticipation among college football fans.

The expectation is high for Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State and beyond ahead of his sophomore season. He's projected as one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy after a stellar year.

