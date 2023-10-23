Marvin Harrison Jr. Heisman Trophy odds after Week 8 of college football

Marvin Harrison Jr. had another big game to continue his strong season for the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Harrison has helped the Buckeyes get off to an undefeated 7-0 start that includes two wins over top 10 opponents. He Jr. has 42 receptions for 766 yards and six touchdowns.

Take a look at his odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Marvin Harrison Jr.: Heisman Trophy odds

Marvin Harrison Jr. is among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy following a Week 8 performance that saw him catch 11 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown. His odds of winning the award sit at +2000 entering Week 9. The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver has the seventh-best odds to win the prestigious award, the highest of any non-quarterback.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has the best odds to win the award, sitting at +240. Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. follows with +320 odds of receiving such honors.

Meanwhile, LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels has +340 odds to take home the Heisman Trophy while Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has +800 odds of doing so. Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix round out the top six, with odds that sit at +1000 and +2000, respectively.

How has Marvin Harrison Jr. performed in his collegiate career?

Marvin Harrison Jr. joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He redshirted his true freshman season, finishing with just 11 receptions for 139 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Harrison broke out in the Rose Bowl after teammates Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave declared for the NFL draft and sat out. He caught six passes for 71 yards and three touchdowns, which was most of his production for the season.

Harrison emerged as a star last season, finishing as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation's best wide receiver. He finished the season with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison was named a unanimous All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year.

The Ohio State wide receiver is the favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award.

The Buckeyes, with seven winners, are tied with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners and USC Trojans for the most Heisman Trophy winners in history.