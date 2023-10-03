Marvin Harrison Jr. injury update: Latest on Ohio State star WR after ankle scare 

One of the biggest stars in college football is Ohio State's wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The program is no stranger to dealing with injuries to their wide receivers as they dealt with this back in 2021 with Jaxon Smith-Njiba but Harrison Jr. was hurt in their most recent game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Harrison Jr. has been a star this season as he has recorded 17 catches for 336 yards (19.8 yards per reception) and three receiving touchdowns on the season thus far. He was limited last week to just three catches but is expected to be the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft and the first non-quarterback to come off the board.

Luckily, it seems like he, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college football world all avoided a massive loss to a star player. We finally have received some additional information regarding his injury status so let's take a look at everything we know.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Marvin Harrison Jr. injury update

The best thing that could have happened was that after the injury happened, the Ohio State Buckeyes had a week where they did not play a game. With the ability to rest the lower right leg for a full week, it is clear that he is expected to not miss any time due to the injury.

It looked bad at the time as he entered the blue medical tent but luckily it was seemingly nothing serious.

What happened to Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Marvin Harrison Jr. was engaged with a block on a running play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. During the play while going for a tackle on running back TreVeyon Henderson, a Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts misses the tackle and hits Harrison Jr in the ankle.

Expand Tweet

He was helped off the field after the play and did return to the game after suffering the lower right leg injury. Harrison Jr. did not wait long as he was injured during a touchdown play and returned to the field in the next drive.

When will Marvin Harrison Jr. return?

Fans will not have to wait long for the return of the top receiver in college football as Ohio State coach Ryan Day stated to the media on Tuesday that Harrison Jr. is good to go this week. That would make his return on Saturday at home in a Big Ten Conference game against the Maryland Terrapins.