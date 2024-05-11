Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the top wide receivers in college football last season. The former Ohio State Buckeye is now in the NFL after declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, but his impact on the Buckeyes team has remained.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke about Harrison Jr. in a mini-documentary posted by Ohio State on X.

"What unique about Marvin is that when he came here, there was a room full of 5 star wide receivers ... He wanted to be in a room with elite players," Day said about Harrison Jr.

To be successful, one should want to surround themselves with other successful people to learn from them and develop as a player, which is what Harrison did.

Harrison came into a Buckeyes wide receiver room featuring stars like Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave. All three players have entered the history books in Columbus and were first-round picks in their respective NFL drafts.

Harrison entered as a freshman surrounding these great players. From there, he was able to develop and improve his game rapidly. He barely played in 2021 but had his standout year the following year.

In 2022, Harrison recorded 1,263 yards, scored 14 touchdowns and helped lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

His 2023 season was nearly identical, recording another 14 touchdowns and caught for 1,211 yards. In both years, Harrison was awarded the Receiver of the Year award and was a definite first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr. in the NFL

Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals as the fourth pick of the NFL draft and was the first wide receiver (and non-quarterback) picked in the draft. He should thrive with the Cardinals and their quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals lost key wide receiver Marquise Brown in the offseason, so Harrison will serve as his replacement.

He will be in what would be described as the opposite of what Harrison came into at Ohio State. Instead of being full of some of the best players, the Cardinals have a wide receiver room filled with players who have struggled in previous years.

Marvin Harrison Jr. will be walking into the Arizona Cardinals as one of the best. The question is now, can he use his skills to help the Cardinals return to the NFL playoffs?

Do you think that Marvin Harrison Jr. will have a Hall of Fame career?

