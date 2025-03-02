Mason Alexander car accident: What happened to Pittsburgh freshman CB?

Mason Alexander, a freshman cornerback for the Pitt Panthers, was killed in a car accident pm Saturday night. He was 18 years old.

The incident took place in Alexander's hometown of Fishers, Indiana.

According to local police, Alexander was the passenger of a BMW, which was attempting to pass another car. The driver of the car in which Alexander was a passenger realized that there was another car coming their way, causing him to swerve to avoid a collision with it. However, the BMW hit a tree and caught fire. Alexander was declared dead at the scene.

Peyton Daniels, Alexander's high school teammate, tweeted:

"It’s hard to find the words to say right now. Mason lit up every room he was in. Brought joy and playfulness to everything and everyone. He could change the entire direction of your day with one interaction. Mason is the embodiment of exceptional. Rest Easy 15. Love forever.🤍"

Alexander attended Hamilton Southeastern High School. One of the best recruits of the Panthers 2025 class, 247Sports rated Alexander as a three-star prospect. He had offers from 26 schools, including Auburn, Florida and Indiana.

What has Pitt Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said about Mason Alexander?

On Sunday morning, Pitt Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi made a statement on Mason Alexander's death:

"I received a call this morning that no parent, teacher, or coach ever wants to get — the news of the sudden loss of a young and promising life. Our entire program is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Mason Alexander's passing.

"Mason had just enrolled at Pitt in January following his early graduation from Indiana's Hamilton Southeastern High School. Even during that short time, he made a great impression on all of us. Mason was proud and excited to be a Panther, and we felt the same way about having him in our Pitt family.

"He will always be a Panther to us. The Alexander family and Mason's many loved ones and friends will be in our prayers."

Alexander was an early enrollee after signing with the program in December.

He had the potential to be an important player for the Panthers.

