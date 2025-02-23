Mason Cobb reveals which legendary players inspired him to join USC

Mason Cobb transferred to USC ahead of the 2023 college football season. The linebacker spent his first three years of college football at Oklahoma State before moving on to team up with the Trojans in the spring of 2023.

Ad

Cobb was one of the top-rated linebackers on the transfer portal when he made an entry, making him a coveted prospect among teams. However, he decided to team up with Lincoln Riley’s program.

He shared why USC was his option at the time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Growing up as a Polynesian and you played football, you knew who Troy Polamalu was, you knew who Junior Seau was, Talanoa Hufanga, you grew up watching all those guys play, and for me to come here and play and continue that legacy, it’s awesome,” Cobb said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mason Cobb had a noteworthy career with the Trojans despite the team's defensive struggle. In two seasons for USC, he had 157 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four passes defended, two interceptions, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Mason Cobb heading to the NFL in 2025

Mason Cobb won’t be returning to USC in the 2025 college football season. The linebacker will be heading to the professional stage after Cobb declared for the NFL draft late in December via his Instagram page.

Ad

Cobb exhausted his eligibility after playing five years of college football at Oklahoma State and USC. In his announcement, he expressed gratitude for everyone who has supported him throughout his journey, especially during his time with the Trojans.

“Thanks to The University of Southern California, my papa’s last wishes were for me to get my degree and finish school,” Cobb wrote on Instagram.”I know he watched over me this whole season! For you papa.”

Ad

“To my F.O.E you guys have stood behind me through it all I love you guys, this has been for you!” Cobb said. “With that being said, I am humbled and proud to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft! Jah bless me as I continue on the pathway you created!”

Over five seasons of college football, Mason Cobb recorded 266 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He is projected to be a Day 3 pick by draft expert. He could potentially go undrafted and get signed as a free agent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.