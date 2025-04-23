Mason Graham names Michigan teammates who helped him navigate college career

Former Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham has opened up on his college career ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Graham is expected to be a top-10 pick and could even find himself going in the top five. Graham had a solid college career, as he also helped Michigan win the national title two seasons ago.

During his college career, Graham had some ups and downs, and he credits Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins for helping him out throughout his college career.

“I feel like there’s a lot to remember, you know,” Graham told On3. “I went from the highs, the lows, you know, winning national championships and, you know, not even making the playoffs. So I feel like, you know, everyone that comes to Michigan is like minded, has similar goals, you know, winning national championships, Big Ten championships, beating Ohio State.

“So I feel like just the guys my team as a freshman, you know, Mazi Smith, Kris Jenkins, just learning from those type of guys, and then just progressing myself as a player, and then obviously, you know, the same effect, I hope guys look up to me and, you know, try to recreate what me and some my other teammates did.”

Graham had a solid college career at Michigan and got to learn from several star players who have gone on to be great NFL pros. Last season at Michigan, Graham recorded 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one pass defense.

Mason Graham expects to be a 'dominant' player in the NFL

Mason Graham has full confidence in himself heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Graham will hear his name called early, and the star defensive tackle believes he will be able to make an impact right away in the NFL.

"Yeah, I feel like I affect every snap, run or pass," Graham said, via Panthers.com. "I feel like I'm a dominant player, one of the most dominant players in this class."

Graham believes he can be a great run stuffer on the defensive line, but also knows he can be someone who can get after the quarterback on passing plays.

Graham helped Michigan win the national title in 2023 while being the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP as well. The star defensive lineman was also a unanimous All-American this past season.

