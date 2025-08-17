Massive blow for Kalen DeBoer as Alabama RB Jam Miller faces medical setback ahead of 2025 season

Kalen DeBoer had a major blow on Saturday as Alabama RB Jam Miller suffered an upper body injury during practice. He was instantly taken back to the locker room and DeBoer later revealed that he was taken for the requisite procedure. While players and fans are hoping for his full recovery soon, it is highly unlikely that he starts for Bama in the season opener. The veteran RB is playing in his fourth year and was expected to carry the load of the entire running back room. After the scrimmage, DeBoer didn't spill much but informed that Miller was undergoing a procedure and the return timetable was yet to be determined.“Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday’s scrimmage. And went in for a procedure on Saturday evening. Jam should recover fully, with a timetable for his return yet to be determined,” DeBoer said to the reporters on Saturday. [Timestamp 2:00]In the last three years, the 21-year-old played a total of 40 games. Last year he carried the ball 145 times and racked up 668 rushing yards while also recording seven touchdowns. While Williams was the key piece of the RB room, DeBoer still has plenty of options to find his substitute. Rich Young and Daniel Hill are the other two options. DeBoer mentioned that both of them had a healthy practice and both were in a position to compete for the starting job. While DeBoer is yet to make his decision, fans can expect an announcement in the coming week.Kalen DeBoer has a tough schedule to navigate in 2025Alabama will kick off its 2025 season with a blockbuster matchup against Mike Norvell's Florida State. Tommy Castellanos’ chirp from the offseason will be an additional motivation for Bama defenders to take down FSU. In Week 2 they have LA-Monroe and Wisconsin in Week 3. The following week, DeBoer and Co. will face Kirby Smart's Georgia on the road and Vanderbilt in Week 5.Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU and Oklahoma are other top opponents in the second phase of the season. Alabama will wrap up 2025 with an Iron Bowl game against Hugh Freeze's Auburn on the road. After last season’s heartbreak, expect DeBoer to record an 11+ winning game season and a ticket to the 12-team playoff.