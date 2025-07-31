Massive blow for Ryan Day as Ohio State loses star defensive tackle to leg injury at first fall camp practice

Ryan Day’s Ohio State has been dealt an injury blow as the team opened its fall practice on Thursday. According to a report by Yahoo Sports’ Andy Backstrom, the Buckeyes’ defensive tackle Eddrick Houston injured his right leg late in the practice.

Ad

It is a concerning update for the Buckeyes fans who are looking forward to kicking off the season in a marquee opener against Texas. However, the seriousness of the injury is not clear yet, as no further updates have been provided. Therefore, it is unclear if he will be available for the season opener against the Longhorns.

Andy Backstrom @andybackstrom LINK At OSU for the 1st practice of camp. DT Eddrick Houston went down late in practice with an apparent right leg injury. Up-and-down day for QB Julian Sayin, who was picked off by Davison Igbinosun but later in 11s dropped in a nice pass to WR Carnell Tate over CB Devin Sanchez.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Addressing the situation in a media chat after the practice, Ryan Day said:

“I haven’t talked to the trainers yet. We’ll go from there once we talk to them.”

With the season only weeks away, the Buckeyes fans will be wondering if Day has figured out the final piece of his offense. Day talked about the starting quarterback role after practice on Thursday.

Ad

“We’ll watch the film and kind of go from there," he said. "Day 1 without pads, it’s kind of hard (to judge).”

Day also emphasized the importance of the practice to the players.

“Guys have to stay off the ground and take care of each other, but we also have to be competitive," he said. "I say to these guys all the time, ‘If you want to be in an NFL camp, you need to learn to practice without pads on. If you’re on the ground in an NFL camp, you’re going to find yourself getting cut real fast.’”

Ad

Ryan Day’s quarterback expectations for the new season

Amidst an ongoing quarterback battle at Columbus, Ryan Day has made clear his expectation from the two top candidates, Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz.

“You want command of the offense," Day said, following the team’s practice on Thursday. "When you stand in there as a quarterback, you want everyone to believe in you. You want them to follow your command.”

Sayin was a five-star recruit out of high school before transferring from Alabama to Ohio State. With the potential to become an elite quarterback, he is most notable for his excellent footwork. On the other hand, Kienholz has spent a longer time in Columbus and offers more in the air with notable arm strength.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More