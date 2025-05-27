"MASSIVE connective tissue loss": Josh Pate points out massive void in college football after USC - ND rivalry drama

College football is changing, and analyst Josh Pate pointed out some traditions that have been altered, like signing day, recruiting and rivalries like USC vs Notre Dame.

Pate posted an image on Monday that asked about something that had gradually disappeared. He had a very specific answer.

"National Signing Day," Josh pate wrote.

The insider elaborated by responding to his own post. He went a little deeper into what issues college recruiting is facing. He also added that there is still hope for the future.

"loss of interest in recruiting and Signing Day is a way bigger issue than any CFB powerbrokers understand

MASSIVE connective tissue loss between fans and product

Fortunately there’s a way to get it back if rev share is handled properly," Josh Pate added.

With the yearly rivalry between USC and Notre Dame reportedly in jeopardy, the disconnection between the fans and college football powers is even more evident.

Josh Pate calls out USC for "pathetic" decision on ND rivalry

USC and Notre Dame have faced each other 95 times since 1924, creating one of the most important national rivalries in college football. While there are many regional rivalries, few -if any- other schools from opposite sides of the country have as much history as the Trojans and Fighting Irish.

On Saturday, Josh Pate spoke his mind on USC's potential decision to end their yearly rivalry with Notre Dame. While he said he wouldn't bash Lincoln Riley or the Trojans, he didn't pull punches either.

"You want to know what’s canceled this game since 1924? There was this pesky, little World War II we had, and then there was COVID in 2020. That’s it," Pate said. "Can you imagine that? War cancels your game, pandemic cancels your game, worry we might not make the Playoffs because we’re 9-3 instead of 10-2 cancels the game. One of those is not like the other. Pathetic.”

Josh Pate argued he understood Lincoln Riley's reasoning, as the Trojans just joined a new top conference last year. A game against Notre Dame would be another risky matchup that could leave them out of the CFP. With a system that still hasn't solved how to manage the strength of schedule, USC is trying to avoid another potential tough game on the schedule.

USC is coming off an underwhelming 7-6 debut season in the Big Ten, while the Fighting Irish are coming off a 14-2 record and a CFP title game appearance.

Notre Dame and USC will play each other at South Bend this year, but that's the final game on the current contract.

