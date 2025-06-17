"Massive mistake" - CFB fans rip Noah LaVallee on commitment to Mike Norvell's FSU over Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss

Mike Norvell's Florida State landed a commitment from linebacker Noah LaVellee as part of the Class of 2026. LaVellee, a 6-foot-1.5, 220-pounder, opted to commit to FSU over Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss, which drew various reactions from fans on social media.

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 LINK BREAKING: Class of 2026 LB Noah LaVallee has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’2 220 LB from Marietta, GA chose the Seminoles over Ole Miss “LaVallee legacy in Tallahassee! 100% commited 🍢” https://on3.com/db/noah-lavallee-241760/

Some felt that LaVellee was making a mistake by committing to FSU over Ole Miss.

"Massive mistake my guy..." one tweeted.

Ben @TheHurricaneBen LINK Massive mistake my guy...

"Why in God’d name would you do that?" another asked.

"Tell me how to feel," a third commented.

A few others were hyped about LaVellee's commitment to Florida State.

"Love this pickup #FSUTwitter," one added.

"Yeah he looks hungry on film," a user wrote.

"Norvell blazing on the trail Yu heard," a fan commented.

LaVellee had a stellar junior season at Walton High School in Georgia. He posted 124 tackles, eight of which were tackles for a loss. The linebacker also recorded 1.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a blocked punt.

LaVelle's older brother Caleb committed to Florida State back in January. The two brothers could be playing together under Norvell next season.

Additionally, the Seminoles have 13 commitments in their 2026 class. He is also the second linebacker to commit to FSU in 2026, joining three-star Karon Maycock.

Mike Norvell added Zach Arnett to FSU's coaching staff

NCAA Football: Florida State HC Mike Norvell - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, Mike Norvell's Florida State hired Zach Arnett as part of its coaching staff. Arnett will serve as a defensive analyst for the Seminoles.

Arnett was hired at Mississippi State in 2020 as the team's defensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach of the Bulldogs in 2022 after Mike Leach's death, but was fired in November 2023 after leading the team to a 4-6 record that season.

Moreover, Arnett was an analyst on Lane Kiffin’s coaching staff at Ole Miss during the 2024 season.

FSU is coming off a dismal 2-10 season, putting Mike Norvell and his staff under mounting pressure to turn things around next season.

