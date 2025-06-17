Matt Rhule calls Dylan Raiola "tremendous worker" as Nebraska HC shares spring football update for 2025

Matt Rhule has been quite ambitious about Nebraska’s upcoming 2025 season, where he will have sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola to make a mark in the Big Ten. It has been quite a tumultuous ride for the team last season, where they managed to rack up a 7-6 record and secure a postseason Bowl game win.

Ad

But the bar is quite high this year. While speaking to Greg McElroy of ESPN, Rhule mentioned that his quarterback is in good shape and expects to get back stronger this year.

He also reflected on the hard conversation he had with Raiola, especially about last season’s fumbles that cost them crucial games. The UCLA game, for instance, appeared to be a cakewalk for the Cornhuskers with a 13-7 lead at halftime, but everything suddenly changed in the second half with Raiola’s pick six.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He's always been a tremendous worker," Rhule said Monday (10:40). "I think, you know, when you're a young player, you know you can be emotional and things are great, you're great, but when things get bad. Sometimes you get quiet, introverted, you start to get frustrated.”

Ad

“Actually, he and I got in the cafeteria," Rhule added. "We actually had this exact conversation. We had the UCLA game on TV, he was like 'Man, it was 13-7 at the half, and then we came out and we threw pick six. He threw a pick six and we talked about how far he's come.

Ad

"To me, it's not about his highs being any higher. It's about his lows not being so low. It's the same for our whole team. And so what I loved about dealing is the consistency that he's got bought into."

Matt Rhule expects Dana Holgorsen to be a great addition with Dylan Raiola

Matt Rhule mentioned Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen's part in the overall development of the QB and the program. After serving as the head coach at Houston and other schools, Holgersen's expertise has tremendously improved Nebraska’s offense. Rhule calls him a genius for his unique training methods and ability to carry forward the team.

Ad

He mentioned that Raiola’s game was significantly improved under Holgorsen and things are expected to be better in 2025.

Last season, the QB racked up 2,819 passing yards and scored 13 touchdowns while throwing 11 interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place