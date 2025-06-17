Matt Rhule drops his perspective on new roster limits after House vs NCAA settlement ensures $20.5 million for schools

College football is heading into a new dimension with the latest verdict on the House vs NCAA settlement, where athletes will become part of the revenue sharing model of schools.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is feeling the changing dynamics of the sport and partially endorses the idea even though he is not fully satisfied with some of the rules attached to this verdict.

The settlement states that the programs will no longer have caps on the number of scholarship players they can play, which will significantly impact walk-on culture in football, especially at programs like Nebraska.

The veteran coach endorsed the idea of revenue sharing and NIL model where players and coaches will get more access to funds; however, the new roster limits of 105 instead of 120 will affect the teams. Programs would now prefer scholarship players over walk-ons, giving an undue advantage during the season.

"I don't love the roster limit, you know," Rhule told Greg McElroy on Monday's ESPN podcast (20:15). "I think we're always looking for ways to create parity that are much rather to say, Hey, this is to it.

"I know people here in Nebraska. We don't know the fact that we can't carry the larger roster, which has been part parcel of our culture, but we won't get rid of it all the harder. But I hope that those kids that would have walked on here now they're at schools in the Dakotas, you know, the FCS, schools from Midwest really, really elevate that level of football.”

Matt Rhule will get $13 million+ to run his program

The landmark $2.8 billion settlement will be a revolution in college athletics, where schools will now be able to directly pay the athletes. Each participating school will get $20.5 million to share among its programs. Football will take a major chunk from this fund.

It is expected that almost $13 million to $16 million will be allocated to football and the rest to be distributed among other college sports. This money can be used to recruit players, offer scholarships and develop the program.

Rhule will likely undergo a massive upgrade in a highly competitive Big Ten heading into 2025.

