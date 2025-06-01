Matt Rhule eyeing to land 3-star 6'4" weapon for Dylan Raiola by pipping Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss and James Franklin's Penn State

Coach Matt Rhule will be looking to help his Cornhuskers take a big jump forward in his third season leading the team in Nebraska. After a strong 7-6 season, things appear to be moving in the right direction for Rhule's squad. However, while next season is important, Rhule is also focused on the long-term future of the program.

On Saturday, the Cornhuskers got good news as 2026 three-star tight end Luke Sorenson has narrowed his commitment choices to Nebraska, Ole Miss and Penn State, according to a report from On3. If he chooses the Cornhuskers over Lane Kiffin or James Franklin's squad, he would be a good new weapon for QB Dylan Raiola.

"TE Luke Sorensen is down to Nebraska, Ole Miss and Penn State with a commitment date locked in, per Chad Simmons," On3 Recruits posted.

Sorenson went on several official visits in May, including one to Nebraska on May 16. It appears the visit went well because he is considering the Cornhuskers as one of three options for his commitment. He is set to make his commitment by June 29.

Luke Sorenson is a 6' 4," 245 lbs tight end from Anaheim, California. He plays high school football for Servite High School. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 35-ranked tight end in the 2026 recruiting class.

Luke Sorenson would be the fifth commitment for Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2026 recruiting class

If Luke Sorenson chooses to commit to the Cornhuskers, he would add to a 2026 recruiting class that is already looking strong for Matt Rhule. He has already secured the commitment of four recruits, including one four-star recruit and three three-star recruits.

Safety CJ Bronaugh is the most significant commitment, as the No. 72-ranked player in his class, according to 247Sports. The team has also secured commitments from wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, linebacker Jase Reynolds and quarterback Dayton Raiola.

Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are looking to ensure the team improves its recruiting in the coming seasons. Although it has done a decent job, it has not ranked among the best classes in the nation. Its 2025 class, according to ESPN, did not include a five-star recruit. Instead, it included seven four-star recruits and 13 three-star recruits.

For Rhule and the Cornhuskers to have success long-term, they will need consistently strong recruiting classes.

It will be interesting to see how Nebraska does in its third season under Matt Rhule. Historically, year three is a big one for Rhule's teams. At both Temple and Baylor, his teams took big jumps forward in his third year as head coach.

