Matt Rhule gets 100% real about Sherrone Moore missing Michigan's Week 4 game against Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Michigan Wolverines will miss their head coach Sherrone Moore for one more weekend on the coming Saturday since he will remain suspended as part of the NCAA penalty over the sign-stealing scandal in 2023. As per the verdict, Moore is supposed to face a two-game suspension and should not be involved in any game-related activities during the matchup.

Ad

Even without his presence, the team managed to seal a thumping win over Central Michigan (63-7). This Wolverines team will look to carry forward the momentum; however, it won't be easy. This coming weekend, they'll have Big Ten giants Nebraska Cornhuskers. Coach Matt Rhule and his team were undefeated in the last three games.

NCAA Football: Nebraska at Cincinnati - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While speaking to the reporters this week, Rhule mentioned how things change inside the locker room without having their head coach. He also added that it would be difficult for the Wolverines to manage with Moore.

Ad

Trending

“I’m not sure. I hate to say it’d be easy, because I was like, ‘What the heck am I doing?’ You know? I’ve never been a part of that, obviously, so I don’t know what it would be like,” Rhule told the reporters on Monday.

“They went through it a little bit two years ago, so they know how to handle it. I would say I have a great coaching staff. I think we all are professionals on our staff, but how they’re handling it, I’m not really sure,” he added.

Ad

Michigan interim coach Biff Poggi shares his feelings on Sherrone Moore

It was a fun experience for the veteran coach to call the plays and get free hands to run routes and strategize during the live game.

While speaking to the reporters this week, he mentioned that Moore is like a son to him and what happened is in the past, and there was nothing wrong in getting passionate about one's team and finding ways to get better.

Ad

“I mean no disrespect at all to anybody: Football does not attract, typically, a bunch of nature's noblemen. Football is a game where most adults in it are looking to get to the next level, the next job, the next paycheck and may say that they love and care about their players and I'm sure they do,” Poggi said to the reporters on Monday.

Michigan has a challenging schedule ahead. After the Nebraska faceoff, the Wolverines will face Wisconsin, USC and Washington in the subsequent weeks. In order to make the playoff, they will have to record at least 10+ wins in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More