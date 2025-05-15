Matt Rhule leaves a cryptic message on Nebraska WR’s IG post

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans are curious about a cryptic message that Matt Rhule wrote on Instagram. On May 6, Demitrius Bell shared photos of himself on Instagram, including images from spring practices.

He didn't share anything eye-catching but included two emojis (two pink hearts and a top arrow emojis) in his caption.

On Wednesday, Rhule commented on the wide receiver's post from May 6 on his Instagram stories.

"I know something yall don't know," Rhule wrote.

Matt Rhule writes cryptic message in a repost from Demitrius Bell (Instagram/@mattrhule1)

The coach's comments about Bell could indicate that the wide receiver playing a key part in the offense for the 2025 season. Bell didn't play his freshman year because he suffered a knee injury before the 2024 season.

The Cornhuskers are looking to compete for the top spot in the Big Ten. Last year, they finished with a 7-6 record and were the sixth-worst team in their conference. Nebraska was led by starting quarterback Dylan Raiola in his freshman year.

Raiola finished with 275 completions for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns. One of his best performances was in the team's 34-3 win against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Sep. 14, 2024. The quarterback completed 17 of 23 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

On Dec. 28, 2024, the Cornhuskers concluded their season with a 20-15 victory against the Boston College Eagles in the Pinstripe Bowl. Raiola completed 22 of 30 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown. His best target was wide receiver Jahmal Banks, who had four catches for 79 yards.

Nebraska Cornhuskers' Wide receiver options for the 2025 season

Rhule has lost several key players on offense, including Jahmal Banks. The Baltimore Ravens have signed Banks for the 2025 season. He led the Cornhuskers in receiving yards last year with 44 catches for 587 yards and three touchdowns.

One of the players who will return for Nebraska is Jacory Barney Jr. Last year, he had the third-most receiving yards on the team with 55 receptions for 447 yards. The Cornhuskers have also acquired Nyziah Hunter, who transferred from the California Golden Bears. Hunter achieved 40 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman.

