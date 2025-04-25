Matthew McConaughey reacts to Packers drafting Texas star Matthew Golden

Texas Longhorns star wide receiver Matthew Golden will trade burnt orange for green and gold as he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In front of a packed crowd outside Lambeau Field, Packers fans watched and joyfully reacted when they announced that they were drafting their first wide receiver since 2002. However, they were not the only ones to react to Golden becoming a Packer.
Texas Longhorns fan and iconic actor Matthew McConaughey also gave his take on the pick. Reacting on social media, he wrote:
"Route, hands, speed."
Golden spent three years in college football, spending the first two of them with the Houston Cougars. Here, Golden had a good level of success. But it was during the 2024 season when Golden was truly able to shine.
He recorded 987 yards and scored nine touchdowns, becoming a reliable target for Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (who himself is still available in the NFL Draft)
One of his more notable appearances for the Longhorns came in their College Football Playoff (and Sugar Bowl) game against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Thanks to a masterclass from Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo, this game went to overtime. In this period, Ewers found Golden for a 28-yard touchdown pass to take the Longhorns into their second consecutive CFP semi-final.
Green Bay GM bullish about Matthew Golden
Speaking on Friday morning, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the following about their new player:
"The one thing, as we scouted [Matthew Golden], he's a third-year junior coming out, he’s a young guy, and his best football is ahead of him. He's still got a lot of room for growth. He's not at his ceiling.”
In joining the Packers, Matthew Golden gives quarterback Jordan Love another strong target to throw to. This is likely to be important, as while the NFC North is potentially not going to be as competitive as it was last season (three of the four teams made the playoffs), Green Bay is going to need all of the help they can if they are going to make a strong run.
